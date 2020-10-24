NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for Orlando Magic going into the 2020-21 season

The Orlando Magic have stagnated over the last two years. They've remained a first-round exit team and would be lucky to even make the playoffs in the 2020-21 season considering that other lottery teams in the East are growing while they're not. They have to decide on their aspirations for the upcoming campaign and accordingly consider NBA trade options that fit the bill.

NBA Trade Options: Orlando Magic building for the future with their most valuable assets?

The Orlando Magic have a few young players on their roster but not everyone will be on the NBA trade market. They could potentially have expiring contracts too for next season but need to consider whether they'd like to have a run at free agency or use them to acquire players now. On that note, let us look at the three most valuable assets for Orlando Magic going into the 2020-21 season.

#1 Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon hasn't yet reached the highs he was expected to after a breakout 2017-18 campaign where he scored 17.6 points and grabbed 7.9 rebounds per game. The Orlando Magic have finally decided to consider NBA trade options for the athletic forward who continues to struggle with shooting.

Gordon did, however, showcase a new trait following the All-Star break and prior to the league shut down in March. During that span of nine games, he managed an interesting 6.8 assists per game while committing only two turnovers a night. So it shows that there is still some value to be derived from him as a playmaker.

Considering that Gordon is owed about $34.5 million over the next two seasons, he wouldn't be the most expensive option for other teams who'll probably be willing to cough up draft stock and young players in return.

#2 Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier (left)

Evan Fournier has a $17 million player option this offseason – and an additional $1.6 million in incentives, most of which he's unlikely to realize – with the Orlando Magic. Although he could prefer to test the market after averaging career-high 18.5 points per game last season, opting in signs like a reasonable choice.

More money could be on offer next season anyway due to an improved financial situation for the league overall. And if Fournier can replicate his numbers, he would be in for an even better payday.

Evan Fournier’s last five seasons:



- 18.5 ppg

- 15.1 ppg

- 17.8 ppg

- 17.2 ppg

- 15.4 ppg



High level NBA starter. Well rounded game, skilled, competitor and perfects his role. Gets buckets too. pic.twitter.com/CSPuxRVlC4 — Ball Don't Stop (@balldontstop) October 23, 2020

At the same time, Orlando Magic need to consider NBA trade options for his expiring contract. While it would convert into cap space next season, the Magic haven't been among the most favored destinations in free agency. Moving Fournier would certainly make them worse this year but the Magic need to consider the possibility of grooming the players they get in return for a brighter future.

#3 No.15 overall draft pick

Magic drafted Chuma Okeke last season in the first round

The 2020 NBA Draft is one where teams are heavily favoring trading down and Orlando Magic's 15th overall pick is kind of a sweet spot. The Magic are in a position to either swap this pick and a role player to move up the draft.

If that doesn't sit well with the team's plans, they can trade entirely out of this year's draft (including the 45th overall pick) and accumulate assets for the loaded rookie class of 2021.

This wouldn't be much of a problem too since Orlando Magic's 2019 draftee Chuma Okeke redshirted his first season and will be joining the team in 2020-21 as a fresh addition anyway.

