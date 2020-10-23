NBA Trade Options: Why a swap for Ivica Zubac and Tristan Thompson makes perfect sense for title contenders LA Clippers

Despite having two MVP-caliber players and a talented set of role players, the LA Clippers came up short in the 2020 NBA playoffs as they were upset by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semi-finals. The Clippers have since been surrounded by a plethora of NBA trade rumors regarding the role players who could leave the franchise this off-season. However, the LA Clippers could also try to add players, with Tristan Thompson being an intriguing NBA trade option for the franchise.

NBA Trade options: Why the LA Clippers should move for Tristan Thompson

Atlanta Hawks vs Cleveland Cavaliers

With Montrezl Harrell entering the free agency market and Zubac still quite young and without a refined skillset, the LA Clippers could use a veteran big who can defend and rebound.

That player could be the Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, who has averaged 12 points, 10.1 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in his 30.2 minutes per game last season.

An NBA championship winner with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, Thompson is athletic enough to defend on the perimeter and still strong enough to bother opposing big men in the paint.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Miami Heat

As per NBA trade rumors, the LA Clippers could look to sign frontcourt players this season as they struggled against the size of Boban Marjanovic of Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the postseason and then against the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic in the Western Conference semi-finals.

An NBA trade for Tristan Thompson could help the LA Clippers come out on top in these kinds of matchups.

Are big changes on the horizon?

On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers will get a young and talented center in Ivica Zubac. He is under contract for three years and worth $22 million, which is great value for a player who has developed into a solid starter in Los Angeles. While he doesn't possess Tristan Thompson's defensive versatility, Zubac is a great rebounder with rim-protecting potential.

With the hiring of Tyronn Lue as the new head coach, which has been officially announced, the LA Clippers will be in the conversation of NBA championship contenders once again this year. That means that the franchise's front office will have to make the right moves to give Lue a chance to bag the Larry O'Brien trophy.