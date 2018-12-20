3 Players that could leave the Atlanta Hawks this month

Atlanta Hawks v Denver Nuggets

The Atlanta Hawks are currently in full-on rebuild mode. Over the summer, the team traded away a number of starters such as Dennis Schroder, as the Hawks turned their attention to acquiring a large number of draft picks.

The Hawks had four of the first 35 picks for the 2018 NBA draft, although the team made the huge mistake of trading away the draft rights for the breakout star of the season, Luka Doncic. Instead, the Hawks must now look to build around 20-year-old Trae Young, although the rookie point guard has had a mixed start to life in the NBA.

The Hawks are also struggling as a collective unit, and their 7-23 start to the season is the joint worst in the league. This has continued a downward trend that began during the 17/18 season, as after 10 years of playoff appearances, the Hawks recorded the worst record in the Eastern Conference (24-58).

Despite this, the franchise is intent on following through on their plans of acquiring a number of first-round draft picks, and this means that more of the Hawks' best players are likely to be sacrificed. So here are the three members of the Hawks roster that could be traded away this month.

#3 Dewayne Dedmon

New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks

Dewayne Dedmon has never managed to settle with an NBA franchise, although the 29-year-old is currently enjoying the best period of his career with the Hawks. Over the last two seasons, Dedmon has established himself as a regular starter, and he has also managed to increase his impact on both ends of the court.

After averaging a near double-double in just 25 minutes per game last season, Dedmon has this season excelled defensively and is averaging 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks each game. Dedmon has also found a three-point shot, and the experienced center would be a great backup on a playoff chasing team. Dedmon becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer, so the Hawks will be happy to trade the veteran for a draft pick.

