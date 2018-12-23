NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players the Atlanta Hawks should target

T Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3 // 23 Dec 2018, 21:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Orlando Magic v Denver Nuggets

The Atlanta Hawks are suffering a difficult season for a second consecutive year. The Hawks have won just eight times this season, and they currently have one of the worst records in the entire NBA. The team's struggles follow on from the 17/18 season, where Atlanta's decade-long playoff streak ended, as the team slumped to a dismal 24-58 record.

The team has no chance of making the 2019 offseason and the Hawks are in clear need of major changes to the roster. Despite this, the Hawks are constrained by a number of bad contracts on the team that could affect their ability to recruit new players.

Kent Bazemore will earn close to $18 million dollars for another two years, while the Hawks are also paying both Jeremy Lin and Miles Plumlee over $10 million for the current season.

Nevertheless, the Hawks need to do something in the trade window as they are currently facing at years of irrelevance. So here are three players from around the NBA that would be exciting editions to the Hawks team

#3 Frank Ntilikina

Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

The New York Knicks management regard Frank Ntilikina highly, although the team may soon be willing to trade away some of the young members of their roster. This is due to the fact that the franchise is gearing up to make a major move in the 2019 postseason.

The Knicks are known to be targeting Golden State Warrior superstar Kevin Durant, and the team may be willing to trade away some members of the roster, due to their 9-25 start to the season.

While Ntilikina is only averaging 6.6 points and 2.6 assists-per-game, his performances have been impressive, and at just 20 years of age, he still has plenty of time to develop. Giving up a player such as Justin Anderson could get a deal done, and Ntilikina could eventually become an important part of the Hawks rebuilding project.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement