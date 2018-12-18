×
NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Players the Brooklyn Nets should keep out of trade talks

T Elliott
ANALYST
151   //    18 Dec 2018, 23:17 IST

Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets
Washington Wizards v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have struggled to compete for the last few years, although the Nets organization had a genuine belief that they could challenge for a playoff place in this season's weak Eastern Conference.

The Nets have amassed a number of talented young player's in recent years, although the team has failed to pass 30 wins in a season since 2015. Brooklyn currently holds a 13-18 record, although the team has shown considerable improvement over the last few weeks.

The team has been impressive during a streak of five straight wins, and this run has raised the Nets to within just a game of the Orlando Magic, who currently occupy the final playoff spot.

The teams 5-game winning run has included an overtime win over the conference-topping Toronto Raptors, while the Nets have also picked up an impressive win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

If the Nets are able to sustain their current form, then the franchise should be able to stay in playoff contention for the remainder of the season. Nevertheless, it is vital that the team is able to hold on to their most impressive performers, and here are the three players that the Nets should refuse to include in any deals before the trade deadline in February.

#3 Jarrett Allen

Oklahoma City Thunder v Brooklyn Nets
Oklahoma City Thunder v Brooklyn Nets

Allen was selected with the 22nd overall pick in the 2017 draft by the Nets and he has wasted no time in becoming the teams starting center. The 20-year-old started nearly half of the Nets games in his rookie season, and the youngster has started 29 during the current campaign, averaging close to 30 minutes a night.

The center has quickly established himself as the Nets most prized young asset, and the player is already averaging close to a double-double. Allen has a contract with the Brooklyn team until 2022, so the Nets should refuse to entertain even the thought of trading away their exciting talent.

