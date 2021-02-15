NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that should target John Collins

The Atlanta Hawks’ incapability of making John Collins agree to a contract extension has resulted in his name coming up regularly as part of the NBA trade rumors 2020-21. The Atlanta Hawks committed $160 million to new acquisitions in the offseason, but Collins turned down a $90 million contract extension.

HIGHLIGHTS: John Collins pours in a career-high 35 points with eight rebounds.



Over the past 23 games, the @ATLHawks star is averaging 20.9 points, 11.5 boards and shooting 45 percent from 3-point range. pic.twitter.com/IcdLG5fQva — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) January 24, 2019

Atlanta Hawks are reportedly ready to listen to offers, although John Collins has proved crucial to their playoff aspirations in the 2020-21 NBA season thus far. The Atlanta Hawks have struggled with injuries to multiple starters, and John Collins has been instrumental on both ends of the court during the crisis.

I was told the Hawks would not budge on $90 million for John Collins. Yet, they gave big contracts to other players.



JC is a 20/10 All-Star caliber player with a 3-point shot, and at 23-years old and fits perfect with Trae Young.



Hawks are being silly! — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) February 12, 2021

He currently scoring 18.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1 block every game, and has been linked to multiple teams in recent weeks. In this article, we look at 3 NBA franchises that can target John Collins before the NBA trade deadline.

3 NBA teams that can target Atlanta Hawks’ big man John Collins

#1 Boston Celtics

While the Boston Celtics are not short on big centers, 23-year-old John Collins represents a long-term upgrade on the likes of Tristan Thompson and Daniel Theis and add to an already potent starting 5.

The Boston Celtics have recently been linked with John Collins

The likes of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker already make for a potent lineup, and they have in Marcus Smart one of the best defenders in the NBA. Adding John Collins to the mix may turn them into strong title contenders.

#2 Sacramento Kings

One of the biggest reasons John Collins has been rumored to be favoring a move out of Atlanta Hawks is Trae Young’s ball-dominant playing style. The Sacramento Kings have been unlucky with injuries to the likes of Marvin Bagley III and Buddy Hield and are in need of a versatile big man who can help them in their push for the playoffs this season.

The Sacramento Kings have been unlucky with injuries

The Sacramento Kings are currently 10th in the NBA Western Conference and have struggled for numbers through recent weeks. John Collins represents both a long and short term fix who can slot straight into their starting 5.

#3 Houston Rockets

Coach Stephen Silas has turned the Houston Rockets into a defensively astute team and John Collins’ all-round abilities will be a great addition. Like Christian Wood, John Collins is a good defender who can consistently shoot over 40% from the deep, and he can instantly turn the Houston Rockets into serious playoff contenders again.

3 trades that bring John Collins to the Houston Rockets writes @HTOWN4LIFE40 https://t.co/pgU0mJbxTj — Space City Scoop (@SpaceCity_Scoop) February 13, 2021

The Houston Rockets are currently 13th in the Western Conference with a 11-15 record, and have struggled with injuries to key players in recent weeks. John Collins brings versatility and can prove to be an invaluable boost for the Houston Rockets' current campaign.