NBA Trade Rumors: 5 NBA Veterans Who Could be Moved on Draft Day

The NBA Draft sparks a trading frenzy in the league every year. Every team wants to develop their roster better and that often involves trading existing players to acquire more pieces. Many NBA veterans find themselves in a similar situation, either stuck on rebuilding teams or unhappy with their contract. A bevy of NBA trade rumors has linked veteran players to several teams.

The 2020 NBA Draft is on the 18th of November 2020 and in the days leading up to the draft night, we might find certain NBA veterans switching teams. Many teams often undergo a rebuilding process and get rid of their veterans on expensive contracts. Let's take a look at 5 NBA veterans who could be moved on the 2020 NBA draft day.

#1 Eric Bledsoe

The Milwaukee Bucks have been looking for a quintessential point guard ever since their disappointing loss in the postseason yet again. The team's management realized that their star power forward is handling the ball most of the possessions and they need a point guard who can feed Giannis Antetokounmpo and hit perimeter shots.

Eric Bledsoe is expected to become a trade candidate for the Bucks this offseason, per @ShamsCharania. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 10, 2020

Eric Bledsoe has been the subject of NBA trade rumors for the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason after multiple NBA trade rumors linked the team to star guard Chris Paul. Even though the Bucks have the 24th pick from the Indiana Pacers, several offseason moves can trigger the departure of Eric Bledsoe from Milwaukee.

#2 Kevin Love

Kevin Love is evidently unhappy in the Cleveland Cavaliers and has been looking to move on from the franchise for quite some time. The Cavaliers finished their 2019-20 season on the bottom of the Eastern Conference and many analysts predict the usual rebuilding process for a team in that position. With an unhappy Kevin Love and free agent Tristan Thompson likely to move out, a rebuild around younger players seems like the obvious thing to do.

Report: Cavs have put Kevin Love back on trade market https://t.co/ylXKZd96hh — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 6, 2020

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the 5th overall pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft and we might see Kevin Love sporting the colors of another franchise.

#3 Aaron Gordon

Apparently, Aaron Gordon has been the Orlando Magic's trade asset since the offseason began. The forward has been posting average numbers since his early days in Orlando and as a 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward, his rebound and block numbers are low. He also isn't too keen on using his perimeter shot and knocked down only 30.8 percent of his three-pointers last season. The Magic exited the 2020 playoffs in the first round after an expected loss to the league's best team, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Magic looking to gain a high 2020 lottery pick by offering Aaron Gordon and their No.15 NBA Draft pick.

Click to read more: https://t.co/GPEzIjD4Z6 — Basketball Unleashed (@ballunleashed) November 13, 2020

The Orlando Magic's entire intention is to pair up Aaron Gordon with their 15th overall pick and trade up in the draft for a high ranking prospect, which makes Aaron Gordon's departure from the Magic on draft night more likely.

#4 DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is evidently frustrated and unhappy in San Antonio. After an anonymous agent spoke to The Athletic and reported his disinterest to play for the franchise, several NBA trade rumors started linking the player to multiple teams including the Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, LA Lakers and his old team, the Toronto Raptors.

DeMar DeRozan trade: DeRozan exit could be on the cards as prospect of free agency looms large #DeMarDeRozan #GoSpursGo #NBA https://t.co/9Xhjdo09TA — Republic (@republic) March 11, 2020

After the infamous Kawhi Leonard trade to the Toronto Raptors, many expected DeRozan to be the next face of the franchise. However, things didn't go quite as planned and we might see DeRozan play for a different team next season.

#5 Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin is an injury-prone player, having played just 18 games last season. His knee has been his metaphorical 'Achilles' Heel' ever since his rookie year. Despite his injury issues, Griffin is regarded as one of the best power forwards in the game. However, he is stuck on a lottery team which is looking to rebuild.

NBA Trade Rumors: ‘I think Detroit is going to have a market for [Blake Griffin],’ predicts ESPN’s Zach Lowe https://t.co/90aMjGa343 — Detroit Bad Boys ☠ (@detroitbadboys) October 20, 2020

After trading their star center Andre Drummond to the Cleveland Cavaliers just hours before the trade deadline, the Detroit Pistons are fully committed to a rebuild around young players and NBA trade rumors predict Griffin could be the next to leave the franchise.