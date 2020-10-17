NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players LA Clippers can target to fill the leadership void in their roster

The LA Clippers were considered a powerhouse in the Western Conference and were expected to go all the way in the 2019-20 season. However, in a disappointing postseason run, the Clippers were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs. Numerous NBA trade rumors have since linked several players with the franchise who could provide leadership on the court, something the Clippers sorely seemed to miss last season.

On that note, here is a list of five players the LA Clippers must go after this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players that the LA Clippers need to go after this off-season

For this list, we have considered potential star players who may come in and lead the LA Clippers by being a positive influence in the locker room and rallying the team together when the going gets tough. Without further ado, let's get started.

#1 Chris Paul

Chris Paul could be the perfect leader for the LA Clippers.

Despite many predicting that his career would quietly fizzle out with the OKC Thunder, Chris Paul looks rejuvenated and better than ever. His creativity and guile at the offensive end have been inspiring, and he is as hard-nosed a defender as any one could find in the league.

However, the reason the LA Clippers need to go after their former player this off-season is because of his remarkable ability to lead a team, attributes that were on full display last season as the Thunder obtained the 5th seed under the 35-year-old.

.@TheNBPA president @CP3 on how the shooting of Jacob Blake pushed NBA players to further educate themselves on how they can enact change at the local level and engage with local activists already doing the work in their cities.

With the experience Chris Paul has, he will almost certainly know how to manage the egos and personalities that may abound in the LA Clippers' dressing room. Coupled with the players' ability to take his performance up several notches in the postseason, the LA Clippers may not find a better player than Paul.

#2 Rajon Rondo

Acquiring Rajon Rondi could take the LA Clippers to the next level.

Despite winning the 2020 NBA Championship with the LA Lakers, Rajon Rondo could out of his contract with the franchise and become a free agent, as per NBA trade rumors. For the LA Clippers, they may not have a more ideal opportunity to bring the 34-year-old to their roster.

Rondo has never been someone to bite his tongue just regardless of the caliber of a player. He makes sure that everyone is accountable for their performances. Countless teammates have also spoken about how inspiring the player can be on and off the court.

Much like Chris Paul, Rajon Rondo has also shown the ability to raise his game in the postseason, something the LA Clippers sorely need.

With the franchise in dire need of a vocal leader who can also step up in the toughest of times, Rajon Rondo could be a perfect acquisition for the team.