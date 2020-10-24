NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players that the Phoenix Suns should target this off-season

The Phoenix Suns were the only team to go undefeated in the 2020 Orlando bubble as they ended their season on a high note. While it's too optimistic to say they'll be a contender in the West next season, the Suns definitely have the potential to make it to the playoffs and cause an upset or two. Based on some recent NBA trade rumors, here are 5 players the Phoenix Suns should target in order to bolster their chances in the 2020-21 NBA season.

5 players that the Phoenix Suns should target this off-season:

Whatever happens next season, the Phoenix Suns will be a force to reckon with in a couple of years' time. Their stars Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are both below 23, and the priority for the Suns will be to add more talents that would fit in well with their young core.

On this note, here are 5 players the Phoenix Suns should target in the upcoming offseason.

#1. LaMelo Ball

NBL Rd 15 - Illawarra v South East Melbourne

LaMelo Ball is one of the most exciting prospects in the 2020 NBA draft. He has a high basketball IQ and has the potential to be an elite playmaker in the league. It's not hard to imagine why the Phoenix Suns would love to pair him up with Devin Booker in the backcourt.

LaMelo Ball is now speaking with the media. He said he hasn't spoken with the Suns but he's confident he could fit in with them. pic.twitter.com/cDQtJZ17qy — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) September 28, 2020

Advertisement

According to the NBA trade rumors, the Suns might be willing to trade Kelly Oubre Jr. and their No. 10 pick to the Golden State Warriors in exchange for the No. 2 pick. This would give them a real shot at drafting Ball in the upcoming NBA draft.

#2. Justin Holiday

Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers - Game Two

Despite Mikal Bridges' recent success, the Phoenix Suns need more wing players on their roster who can contribute in the next season (especially as NBA trade rumors indicate Kelly Oubre Jr. might be headed out). Justin Holiday is an underrated 2-way wing player and is now an unrestricted free agent.

If the Suns want to run it back with the same key pieces in 2021, @scooperhoops makes the case for Justin Holiday as a low-price 3-and-D option https://t.co/uJ93bs8T7k pic.twitter.com/cudDzgazwj — The Bright Side (@BrightSideSun) October 11, 2020

Advertisement

Holiday can guard multiple positions on the court and clock in valuable minutes on the offensive end. He shot 40.5% from the 3 this season and can be a deadly weapon for the Suns from the perimeter.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Analyzing possible destinations for Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin amid interest from multiple teams