NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns might be tempted to move Kelly Oubre Jr. in return for the Golden State Warriors' No. 2 draft pick

With the expected return of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to their starting lineup, the Golden State Warriors will be hoping to compete for the title next year. In this article, we'll take a look at an NBA trade rumor that could send Phoenix Suns' Kelly Oubre Jr. to the Golden State Warriors this off-season.

The Warriors' prospects in the off-season became more exciting after they landed the number two pick in this year's NBA draft lottery. They are in a 'win-now' mode and are looking to trade for an experienced player in exchange for the number two pick. Let's explore why the Phoenix Suns could be tempted to trade their star player in exchange for the draft pick.

NBA Trade Rumors: The No. 2 pick will help Phoenix Suns strengthen their young core

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns had an incredible run in the Orlando bubble. Despite failing to qualify for the playoffs, their 8-0 run in the seeding games was a sign of things to come in the future.

The Suns, who are looking to find a way to improve their young roster, could get the No. 2 pick from the Warriors. Drafting a talented point-guard with Devin Booker will bolster their young core even further.

The Phoenix Suns have the No. 10 pick in this year's draft and will be interested in moving up the draft if an opportunity arises. According to The Athletic's senior writer Anthony Slater, the Suns may be willing to trade Kelly Oubre Jr and the No.10 draft to get the No. 2 pick from the Golden State Warriors.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s contract expires soon, and he will be an unrestricted free agent after the next season.

Despite the 24-year-old's impressive performances this season, the Suns might be willing to give him up in hopes of drafting a potential star. For the Golden State Warriors, Kelly Oubre Jr. will provide a much-needed boost to their wing and will be a key offensive piece to go along with the Splash brothers. They'll also have the No.10 pick from Phoenix Suns in case they would like to try their luck in the draft.

Perfect 8-0 in the bubble for the Suns.



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/uxsI7Yy6kr — ESPN (@espn) August 13, 2020