NBA Trade Rumors: The addition of Aaron Gordon could give the Minnesota Timberwolves their desired 'big 3'

The Minnesota Timberwolves were the second-worst team in the West this season. Although it may seem like there's no end in sight for their rebuild process, the Minnesota Timberwolves might be just one piece away from getting back into playoff contention. They have two All-Stars under the age of 25 in D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. In this article, we'll look at a recent NBA trade rumor linking Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon with the Minnesota Timberwolves and their young duo.

NBA Trade Rumors: Aaron Gordon could help solve Minnesota Timberwolves' problems on defense

Verizon Slam Dunk Contest 2017

Aaron Gordon has already been linked with multiple trade rumors in the past. Orlando Magic tried to move Gordon during the 2019-20 season but didn't get a good deal in return. An Eastern Conference executive recently said:

"They were really trying to deal him before the deadline, but they weren't getting the assets back they wanted. He's probably the most likely big name to be traded. He's a good gamble—he is only 24."

Though Gordon's performances dipped a bit this year, there's no denying the fact that he's one of the most talented players in the league. He has the ability to guard multiple positions and can contribute 15-20 points on the offensive end.

The 25-year-old might just be the perfect player to solve the Minnesota Timberwolves' defensive woes. Although their offensive talent is unquestionable, D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns are average defenders. Gordon can also improve Minnesota's offense with his perimeter shooting and unmatched athleticism in the paint.

Minnesota Timberwolves recently won the draft lottery and have the No.1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. This might be more than enough to lure Orlando Magic into trading Aaron Gordon.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/yY1LHyebdG — ESPN (@espn) August 21, 2020

Though the No.1 pick may seem like a lot, 2020 is among one of the relatively weaker draft classes. Getting a battle-ready player like Gordon will also mean that the Minnesota Timberwolves can utilize their stars' prime years instead of waiting for a draft pick to develop.

NBA Trade Rumors: Orlando Magic will have a promising young core if they get the No.1 draft pick

Sacramento Kings v Orlando Magic

As far as the Orlando Magic are concerned, they'd be more than happy to land the No.1 draft pick from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their young star, Jonathan Isaac, is ruled out for next season, and their best hope to get back in playoff contention is to initiate a slow rebuild.

Magic President Jeff Weltman ends all doubt, if any existed: “We will not have Jonathan Isaac next season.” — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) August 31, 2020

Once Jonathan Isaac recovers from his ACL injury, he will need time to get back into his rhythm. The No.1 draft pick, along with Jonathan Isaac and a resurrected Markelle Fultz, would constitute a formidable young core that can deliver in a few years' time for the Orlando Magic.

