NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Boston Celtics for the 2020-21 season 

After their defeat in the Eastern Conference Finals to the Miami Heat, the Boston Celtics will look to make major moves in the ongoing off-season. With NBA Trade Rumors linking many of their players with moves away, the Celtics could have a very different roster next season.

On that note, here are five players who are not likely to play for the Boston Celtics in the 2020-21 NBA season.

#1 Gordon Hayward

Despite being in his prime age-wise, Gordon Hayward hasn't performed up to expectations after getting injured in his first game for the Celtics against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017.

Hayward has a player option this offseason, and there is the possibility that he won't exercise it. The Boston Celtics will also be looking to get rid of Hayward's contract, and NBA trade rumors suggest that multiple franchises will be looking to add him on a negotiated salary.

This would allow the Boston Celtics to work with more cap space and get a role player or a veteran to occupy Gordon Hayward's spot.

Jaylen Brown revamped his game in countless ways this season, earning him the status of our 2019-20 Most Improved Player.

#2 Enes Kanter

Turkish center Enes Kanter had a mixed year for the Boston Celtics, as he played a key role for the team in the regular season but didn't feature a lot in the playoffs. Kanter has a player option in his contract for the upcoming season, and it is likely that the dominant big will choose a team that will offer him a better deal than the Boston Celtics.

Already a part of NBA trade rumors, Kanter will have multiple suitors in the off-season, as the backup center is a position that a lot of teams will look to strengthen. He will also look for a team that will be willing to play him in the postseason as he looks to prolong his career in the NBA.

some with the Pacers still have interest in dealing for Boston's Gordon Hayward

