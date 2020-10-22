NBA Trade Rumors: Why it is imperative for Portland Trail Blazers to bring in a small forward to take the pressure off Damian Lillard

Teams in the NBA have already started making moves in the ongoing offseason, with a clear objective of improving the squad in mind. The Portland Trail Blazers are one of these teams, and NBA trade rumors have already linked them to multiple free agents.

NBA Trade Rumors: Why the Portland Trail Blazers need to make a move for a small forward this offseason

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

Led by Damian Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers have always been an exciting side, entertaining fans and neutrals with their spectacular offensive skills. However, the team hasn't realized its dream of winning a championship, falling short of the trophy in the postseason every year.

The talented duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum works well for the Portland Trail Blazers in the regular season. However, they get outplayed by superior perimeter defenders and dominating bigs in the playoffs. The opposition teams take advantage of a lack of wings in the Portland side, as they can double-team the Trail Blazers' backcourt duo.

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Two

The only other reliable star in the team is Serbian center Jusuf Nurkic, but he plays as a center and has a limited skill-set. He is a two-way player but can't influence the game as a wing does. The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the Trail Blazers are in the market for a player, and if their recent playoffs exit is to be taken into account, then they should make a move for a small forward.

We know one thing for sure... @dame_lillard enjoys buzzer-beaters. pic.twitter.com/2LA9dSHE2Y — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 20, 2020

Trading for a small forward will help the Portland Trail Blazers elevate Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum's game. The defense will have to concentrate on multiple players instead of focusing their complete attention on the two guards.

According to NBA trade rumors, Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans and Gordon Hayward of the Boston Celtics are hitting the free agency market, and the Portland Trail Blazers should certainly consider making a move for one of them.

