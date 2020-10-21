NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Houston Rockets for the 2020-21 season

The Houston Rockets have lots of work to do if they want to push for a deep postseason run next season. Former GM Daryl Morey has stepped down and the head coach search is still on. The roster also needs changes and several NBA trade rumors are already doing the rounds about potential moves.

The Houston Rockets don't have a lot of room to improve. Yet they need to pull off several NBA trade moves to overhaul a major chunk of their roster, one that's all-in on small-ball and lacks size. On that note, let us look at five players unlikely to be back with the Houston Rockets for the 2020-21 season.

#1 Robert Covington

Robert Covington

Robert Covington was actively recruited by the Houston Rockets at the NBA trade deadline last season. Covington was the vital cog that made the small-ball lineup a possibility. He repaid the franchise's faith in him as well, managing 11.2 points while shooting at 50% from downtown in the 2020 playoffs.

Covington is by no means a bad player. However, he's one of Houston's few assets with good trade value. If they want to go big again with their line-up, Covington will have to be moved in return for a taller and physical center.

#2 Bruno Caboclo

Bruno Caboclo

Already a journeyman in a sense, Bruno Caboclo is yet to find his footing in the NBA having been drafted by the Toronto Raptors in 2014. The Houston Rockets acquired him from Memphis Grizzlies in a trade deal that saw Jordan Bell go the other way.

Highlights of #Rockets F Bruno Caboclo during a recent private run (via elitebballtraining IG) pic.twitter.com/D49y7MkO7b — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) June 15, 2020

Caboclo was nothing more than a cover for the Houston Rockets at the center spot. He played a total of 59 minutes for them, seven of which came in the playoffs. Out of a contract, there's no reason why the Rockets will offer him a new deal this offseason.

