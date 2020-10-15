NBA Trade Options: 3 most valuable assets for the Houston Rockets going into the 2020-21 season

The Houston Rockets bet it all on their small-ball lineup and traded away their starting center Clint Capela during the 2019-20 NBA season. Though they had success in the regular season, their weaknesses were exposed in the playoffs as the LA Lakers knocked them out in just 5 games in the second round. As the Rockets head towards an important offseason, let's take a look at 3 of the best NBA trade options they possess to maximize their potential next year.

NBA Trade Options: 3 best trade assets for the Houston Rockets in the offseason:

After parting ways with Mike D'Antoni, the Houston Rockets are still in the process of hiring a new head coach. While it's still not clear whether they'll ditch the small-ball approach completely, there's a good chance they'd be interested in adding a conventional center to their lineup.

On this note, here are their 3 biggest trade assets based on the market value:

#3. Robert Covington

After being traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves this season, Robert Covington has been the perfect role player in the Houston Rockets' small-ball lineup. He is an elite shooter and can defend multiple positions on the other end of the floor.

But if the Houston Rockets decide to give up on the small-ball approach, given their cap space situation, Covington can get good returns in the market because of his trade value. The 29-year-old will be a good fit with any team because of his playing style, and the Rockets might want to get a bigger guy in return to add size to their frontcourt.

#2. Eric Gordon

In 2019, the Houston Rockets extended Eric Gordon's contract till 2024 with a 4-year, $75 million extension. This couldn't have come at a more inopportune time as Gordon had the worst season of his career in 2019-20. After missing most of the year because of various injuries, the 31-year-old averaged just 14.4 points with 31.7% shooting from 3.

Is a Buddy Hield/Harrison Barnes swap for Al Horford/Josh Richardson realistic for the Sixers? How about Eric Gordon/Robert Covington?



📬 @MOConnor_NBA explores potential offseason trades (plus Zhaire Smith, OKC's pick + more) in our new 76ers mailbag: https://t.co/WYwnxiqphS — The Athletic Philadelphia (@TheAthleticPHI) April 29, 2020

The Houston Rockets are already over the cap because of James Harden and Russell Westbrook's contracts, and they can't afford to spend too much on others unless it's absolutely necessary. NBA trade rumors suggest there are other teams interesting in landing a shooter like Gordon, and the Rockets should explore their options this offseason.

#1. Russell Westbrook

The possibility of the Houston Rockets blowing it all up is shocking, but not surprising. They went all-in on Russell Westbrook last year and traded Chris Paul to OKC Thunder.

Though Brodie put up impressive numbers in the 2019-20 NBA season, his fit next to James Harden is still a question and his shooting continues to remain a concern for H-Town.

The #Rockets should look to trade Russell Westbrook to the Knicks, as the move would be a huge win for everyone involved

If Daryl Morey thinks they cannot win a championship with the core of Westbrook and Harden, they might look to bring in another superstar who complements James Harden's game better. NBA trade rumors already suggest there are teams who are willing to pay the big bucks to land Russell Westbrook.

