NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks prepared to take on Chris Paul or Russell Westbrook's huge contract as a busy off-season approaches

With the 2019-20 NBA season coming to an end, teams have already started preparing for the next edition of the competition. Star players and coaches will be in high demand as franchises look to improve their rosters. In this regard, the latest NBA trade rumors seem to suggest that the New York Knicks, who finished another year as a lottery team, could be quite active in the off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks planning to land a veteran point guard in the off-season

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers

As per NBA trade rumors, the New York Knicks, after missing out on key free agents like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the last off-season, could be looking to make amends this year.

Despite the free agency class being weak, the New York Knicks will have to acquire key players whose skill-sets complement that of rising talent RJ Barrett's. In this regard, the New York Knicks are reportedly looking to sign a veteran point guard like Russell Westbrook or Chris Paul this off-season.

.

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Paul's ability to run offense (career record of 9.5 assists against 2.4 turnovers) and make long-range looks (37%) can make life easier for RJ Barrett and the support cast. The veteran point guard can also hold his own in defense, especially during the postseason. Thus a move to the Knicks would make sense for both the parties involved as the veteran will want to extend his career in the league.

I continue to hear the Knicks are open to taking on a big contract like a Westbrook or a Chris Paul... so we'll see. They have ending deals and some attractive pieces (Randle and DSJ) plus their first round pick has value. https://t.co/sz34AVsqdX — Steve Kyler (@stevekylerNBA) October 14, 2020

Advertisement

However, a trade for Westbrook could complicate matters for the New York Knicks as their roster is already filled with non-shooters. There is mutual interest between the two, though, with a New York Knicks reporter observing in this regard:

"Westbrook, per sources, saw New York as a welcome landing spot last summer when Oklahoma City was talking to teams about potential trades."

Now, according to the latest NBA trade rumors, the New York Knicks could enquire about the availability of Russell Westbrook as their front office looks to land a poster boy for the franchise.

A few draft notes: teams earlier this month believed that the Knicks were looking to trade for a top 2020 pick; club is probably continuing to look into all of its options ahead of the draft; a note on NYK & Russell Westbrook: https://t.co/s4sHfSZjP9 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 14, 2020

Advertisement

Russell Westbrook had a poor season with the Houston Rockets. He took the majority of the flak for the franchise's exit at the hands of the LA Lakers in the second round. However, a move to the New York Knicks might help the former MVP revive his career.