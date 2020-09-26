NBA Trade Rumors: Why acquiring Eric Gordon should be Atlanta Hawks' top priority as search for another playmaker intensifies

While the Atlanta Hawks may have some of the best young talent in Trae Young, John Collins, and even De'Andre Hunter, the team as a whole has not been a very good one over the course of the 2019-20 NBA season. With Young undoubtedly the centerpiece of the franchise, NBA trade rumors regarding the need to put better talent around the 22-year-old have been churning out non-stop. In this regard, one of the most surprising names linked with the team is that of Houston Rockets' Eric Gordon.

Eric Gordon's dunk got CP3 out of his seat 😮 pic.twitter.com/I4tI60ynJD — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2019

Gordon, despite having a somewhat underwhelming season, has been a key part of the Houston Rockets, especially when James Harden wasn't on the floor or simply had a bad night.

Gordon put up big performances in some of the toughest games during the 2019-20 NBA season. However, it remains to be seen how much sense this move would really make for not only the Atlanta Hawks but for Eric Gordon as well.

NBA Trade Rumors: How would a move for Eric Gordon look for the Atlanta Hawks?

The Atlanta Hawks should make Eric Gordon their top priority this off-season.

A move for Eric Gordon would be nothing short of perfect for the Atlanta Hawks.

While their young team is a lot of fun to watch, the fact of the matter is that the Atlanta Hawks didn't even get close to winning enough games to make the NBA Playoffs. And a big reason for that was the lack of quality on the bench.

Especially when Trae Young is on the sideline, there is a significant drop in the team's quality. That is when Atlanta Hawks go from being decent competitors to being blown out by the opposition.

Trae Young was ejected from the game for staring down Kris Dunn after a deep three pic.twitter.com/IIKouHFiuB — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) March 3, 2019

A big reason behind their offense stagnating badly enough to allow this is the lack of a secondary playmaker in their ranks, something the acquisition of Eric Gordon could solve immediately.

Not only will the 30-year-old stretch the floor, but he will also let his team's offense blossom against the toughest of opponents as he is an elite facilitator and court general. Additionally, Gordon would also provide some much needed veteran leadership and direction to the young and largely inexperienced Atlanta Hawks team.

Simply put, Eric Gordon would be a dream signing for the Atlanta Hawks.

NBA Trade Rumors: How would a move to Atlanta Hawks look for Eric Gordon?

Eric Gordon would have a much better chance to win an NBA championship with the Houston Rockets.

If this NBA trade rumor happens in reality, we believe that it would not be a wise move on the part of Eric Gordon.

That is because the Houston Rockets, who were bumped out early in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, are still a team with championship aspirations and have the talent to actually accomplish the same as well.

On the other hand, the Atlanta Hawks are a team at the other end of the spectrum, one that isn't even close to making the playoffs despite being in the Eastern Conference.

The #Rockets are running more “Thru-Hold” with Chris Paul setting up on the right post. Yes, the Wizards fouled. However, this is the best a team has defended it. Meeks denies inside, EG comes beyond perimeter off the cut, the Big comes out and a help-side defender rotate inside. pic.twitter.com/6GUN2QlYyY — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) April 4, 2018

Even if Eric Gordon could fit the Atlanta Hawks' system seamlessly, we can't see the franchise having anything to offer him apart from potentially a very high salary. With Gordon in his prime, we can't see him go down to such a struggling franchise only to earn a big payday.

Despite interest from the Atlanta Hawks, Eric Gordon might just prefer to take his chances by staying with the Houston Rockets.

