NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the New York Knicks for the 2020-21 season 

After failing to secure a notable free agent during the last off-season, the New York Knicks finished in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference standings. With NBA Trade Rumors linking some of their current players with other teams, the Knicks could have a much different roster next season.

On that note, here are five players who are not likely to play for the New York Knicks in the 2020-21 NBA season.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to return for the New York Knicks in the 2020-21 season

#1- Maurice Harkless

Cleveland Cavaliers v Los Angeles Clippers

A versatile defender, Maurice Harkless signed with the New York Knicks to get paid top dollar. The former Portland Trail Blazers star had an underwhelming 2019-2020 season as he finished with per-game averages of 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1 assist.

Harkless is known for his strong defense and his scoring punch and is set to be a target for many title contenders this off-season. NBA trade rumors have already linked him with various teams, and an exit from the New York Knicks could follow soon for the forward.

Harkless didn't fit in the New York Knicks system, and with new head coach Tom Thibodeau expected to play youngsters next season, Harkless will be better off at a new franchise.

#KnicksProspectPreviews: 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰 𝐊𝐢𝐫𝐚 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬 𝐉𝐫. pic.twitter.com/EzISkXurPq — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 19, 2020

#2- Dennis Smith Jr.

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks

Acquired in a one-sided NBA trade for Kristaps Porzingis from Dallas Mavericks, the explosive guard had a torrid first year with the franchise. Despite playing the point guard position, Smith Jr. was the third-choice ball-handler for the New York Knicks behind rookie RJ Barrett and Frank Ntikilina.

Smith Jr. averaged 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game and was also poor defensively as he got outplayed by opposition guards all season.

A move away will be the best option for the youngster to revive his career as he has fallen behind 2 players in the pecking order for his position. He is a ball-dominant player, so it is likely that he will be looking for a new destination this off-season. According to NBA trade rumors, Smith Jr. might be off to eastern conference rivals Orlando Magic.

Carmelo Anthony shows off his body of work in NYC workout as return likely hinges on CP3 #Knicks #Thunder @Cbrickley603 https://t.co/8RgYGmO7DO — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) October 17, 2020

