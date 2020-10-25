After being given a 0.2% chance at the beginning of the season, OKC Thunder exceeded all expectations and secured the fifth seed in the West. However, as per NBA trade rumors, the Thunder could look to blow it all up in the off-season as they try to revamp their roster.

In this article, we'll take a look at five players who are unlikely to be back on the OKC Thunder roster for the 2020-21 season.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the OKC Thunder for the 2020-21 season

Even though the OKC Thunder can arguably continue with its same core next year, they simply lack the star power to compete for a championship. They'll most likely try to offload the veterans on the team in exchange for younger players who could fit well with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort in the coming years.

Without further ado, let us take a look at five such players who are unlikely to appear for the Thunder next season.

#1 Chris Paul

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Houston Rockets - Game Two

Chris Paul was the best player on the team and was the key reason for the OKC Thunder's success last season.

Following his inspiring performances in the 2020 playoffs, NBA trade rumors have linked Chris Paul with multiple teams in the competition.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo approaching free agency, a trade for Chris Paul would benefit the Milwaukee Bucks, an NBA agent told The Athletic. https://t.co/8mw8er4NNO — The Thunder Wire (@The_ThunderWire) October 24, 2020

Considering his playmaking abilities and high basketball IQ, Paul would be in high demand among top teams who are a piece away from competing for the championship.

#2 Danilo Gallinari

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Dallas Mavericks

Even at age 32, Danilo Gallinari continues to be one of the most lethal shooters in the league. He averaged 18.7 points and shot an impressive 40.5% from beyond the arc last season.

"Is playing for the NBA Championship more important than a contract? Yes. At this time, yes. I’m not twenty anymore."



- Danilo Gallinari

(Via @Sportando ) pic.twitter.com/VLxWzHYQFi — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 12, 2020

Gallinari, who is now an unrestricted free agent, has already expressed his desire to play for a contender. Even though OKC Thunder would love to have him back, they might not be willing to spend too much on the Italian if they are going to rebuild from scratch.

