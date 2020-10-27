NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2020-21 season 

The Philadelphia 76ers have a team that can contend for a championship but have often been bogged down due to bad coaching and roster management. However, with Doc Rivers as the new head coach, the 76ers will have a good chance to contend and improve in the off-season, with several NBA trade rumors linking them with star players.

On that note, here are five players who are unlikely to return with the Philadelphia 76ers after the ongoing off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to return with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2020-21 season

#1- Al Horford

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three

After leaving Boston Celtics, the dominant center signed a mega-deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, but it hasn't worked out for him yet. Al Horford is known for his damage in the paint and mid-range but Joel Embiid's presence has pushed him to the perimeter, which has rendered his skillset ineffective.

The Philadelphia 76ers will actively be looking to getting rid of his contract as they plan to stretch the roster by signing the right role players to complement the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Horford has already been mentioned in multiple NBA trade rumors and could be on his way out.

#2- Josh Richardson

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three

After signing for the Philadelphia 76ers through an NBA trade which saw Jimmy Butler go to Miami Heat, Josh Richardson has had a tough time settling in as he was asked to play a role he is not comfortable in.

Due to the loss of Butler and Ben Simmons, Richardson was assigned the role of a ball-handler, and the experiment failed miserably due to his lack of experience in the position.

Five potential trades if the Sixers decide to trade Josh Richardson. https://t.co/v2RNAduRtc — The Sixer Sense (@SixerSense) October 25, 2020

NBA trade rumors have linked Richardson with a move back to Miami Heat, and there is heavy speculation regarding to his future after Doc Rivers' appointment. The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to add a shooter this off-season, and Richardson could make way for him.

🎥 Doc Rivers: One-On-One@brianseltzer sits down with @DocRivers for an in-depth interview after his first 24 hours in Philadelphia.



FULL INTERVIEW → https://t.co/Ho8GwCVjbx pic.twitter.com/zRc5vqRno8 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) October 22, 2020

