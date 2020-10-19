NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Toronto Raptors for the 2020-21 season

The Toronto Raptors are approaching one of the most important off-seasons of the franchise. After failing to defend their NBA championship, the Raptors should now decide if they want to shake up their roster or try to retain the same set of players for next year. In this article, we'll take a look at 5 players who are unlikely to return to the team based on free agency scenarios and recent NBA trade rumors.

NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to return to the Toronto Raptors roster for the 2020-21 season

Despite having a successful regular season, the Toronto Raptors came up short against the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs this year. While they're still a legitimate threat in the East, key players on their team are set to enter the free agency market, and they have a challenging task to retain some of them.

#1. Fred VanVleet

Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

Fred VanVleet is the biggest name in the 2020 NBA free agency. The 26-year-old had the best season of his career this year as he scored 17.6 points and shot 39% from the 3-point line.

Fred VanVleet expected to get contract similar to Malcolm Brogdon; Knicks interested, per reporthttps://t.co/6jFaYk2g09 — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) October 18, 2020

According to NBA trade rumors, multiple teams are pursuing the 2019 champion to improve their team's shooting and playmaking abilities. It might be hard for the Toronto Raptors to compete with other offers and retain the point guard this offseason.

Advertisement

#2. Marc Gasol

Toronto Raptors v Chicago Bulls

Marc Gasol is definitely not the player he once used to be. The Spaniard averaged just 7.5 points and 6.2 rebounds. As the 35-year-old enters free agency this year, the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that Gasol is contemplating a return to Spain next year.

Marc Gasol reportedly thinking to return to Spainhttps://t.co/s87zYQetZc — Eurohoops (@Eurohoopsnet) October 10, 2020

Even though his return to Europe isn't confirmed by the team, Gasol is no longer fit to be the starting center on a championship roster. The Raptors will most likely let him walk away in the 2020 free agency.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Brooklyn Nets for the 2020-21 season