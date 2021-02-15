NBA Trade Rumors: Atlanta Hawks holding out for high first-round pick to let John Collins go

With the 25th March deadline fast approaching, NBA Trade Rumors have again started to dominate the headlines with multiple franchises looking for ways to improve their rosters. One player who has been talked about a lot in recent days is John Collin of the Atlanta Hawks. So far in the 2020-21 NBA season, he has played a key role for the team and was going to be vital to their playoff ambitions.

Collins is arguably the second most important player on the Atlanta Hawks roster after Trae Young. The Hawks big man has had multiple teams call in to enquire about him. His versatility and long-term potential is something that has kept GM's around the league interested in him.

Meanwhile, the progress of 21-year old shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who is currently playing second fiddle to the likes of Damien Lillard at the Portland Trailblazers, has also attracted interest from multiple NBA teams in recent weeks.

Atlanta Hawks willing to let John Collins go; Anfernee Simons attracting interest from multiple teams | NBA Trade Rumors

John Collins is reportedly on his way out, from the Atlanta Hawks

John Collins' improvement has been phenomenal since the 2019-20 NBA season. He is currently averaging 18.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, and has been a useful defensive asset for the Atlanta Hawks as well, registering 1.6 steals and .5 blocks per game.

I was told the Hawks would not budge on $90 million for John Collins. Yet, they gave big contracts to other players.



JC is a 20/10 All-Star caliber player with a 3-point shot, and at 23-years old and fits perfect with Trae Young.



Hawks are being silly! — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) February 12, 2021

In recent weeks, quite a few NBA teams have expressed interest in the versatile Power-Forward, including the likes of the LA Clippers and the Boston Celtics. Multiple NBA title contenders consider Collins a great investment as a short-term or long-term asset.

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic, Atlanta Hawks have expressed willingness to let go of Collins and are holding out for a hhigh-level first-round lottery pick for their big man.

Advertisement

The Raptors and Cavaliers are engaged in active talks on potential Andre Drummond deal to Toronto/Tampa, per sources.



Details about that and more on Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/TkABHOgrFp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 15, 2021

With multiple teams interested, a move looks to be a real possibility, although the same cannot be said about 21-year old Portland Trailblazers’ Guard Anfernee Simons, who is yet to start this season.

At this moment, Simons is averaging 8.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is shooting at 55% overall, and is successful on more than 41% of his shots from the deep. Sham, in his detailed update today reported that multiple NBA teams are monitoring Simons’ situation, although a move will require the youngster to show more consistency as the 2020-21 NBA season progresses.