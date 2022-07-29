NBA Rumors: 1x All-Star’s deal with the New Orleans Pelicans includes incentives to keep his weight in check

NBA players' contract incentives aren't a new concept, but the one the New Orleans Pelicans gave their star is unique. All-Star Zion Williamson has been given a huge responsibility by the Pelicans organization to keep himself in check.

In the midst of the free-agency fever, Williamson was given a five-year contract extension worth up to $231 million. Of course, he might not be able to get all the money that was stated in his extension.

He has to achieve certain milestones in order for him to get all $231 million. Some of the usual milestones that he has to achieve include making an All-NBA team, winning the Most Valuable Player award and getting the Defensive Player of the Year Award. One interesting incentive, however, isn't related to any awards or trophies.

Williamson's contract extension includes monitoring his weight. In the past, he's struggled to stay into shape, and he has had injury issues.

Christian Clark @cclark_13



Details here: Zion Williamson’s extension contains escalators that kick in if he makes All-NBA/wins MVP next season. It also contains de-escalators that are tied to his conditioning, sources tell @NOLAnews Details here: nola.com/sports/pelican… Zion Williamson’s extension contains escalators that kick in if he makes All-NBA/wins MVP next season. It also contains de-escalators that are tied to his conditioning, sources tell @NOLAnews. Details here: nola.com/sports/pelican…

The Pelicans have given Williamson a chance to maintain his weight issues through his contract extension.

In his extension, it was stated that the organization will have weigh-ins regularly to monitor their star. Additionally, the sum of his weight and body fat percentage must be below 295. If Williamson is unable to meet his target, the Pelicans can reduce the amount of guaranteed money on his contract extension.

Williamson has been seen in public recently enjoying time with his fans on and off the court. However, it looks like nothing has significantly changed, and it looks like he maintained the weight he had the last time he played an NBA game.

Bally Sports New Orleans @BallySportsNO Zion Williamson has arrived at the foot of the Eiffel Tower for Quai 54 in Paris. Zion Williamson has arrived at the foot of the Eiffel Tower for Quai 54 in Paris. https://t.co/W1RZyLk3NS

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



Zion Williamson made this look a little TOO EASY Zion Williamson made this look a little TOO EASY 😤https://t.co/3gKlHjb8B2

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver Hug time for Pelicans stars Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram at Las Vegas Summer League Hug time for Pelicans stars Zion Williamson & Brandon Ingram at Las Vegas Summer League https://t.co/yZm50y7pQX

The New Orleans Pelicans took a gamble by giving Williamson a massive contract extension

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson

The former first overall pick hasn't seen much action since the 2020-21 season. Last season, he was unable to play the entire year due to a broken foot.

Even with this, the New Orleans Pelicans decided to give him a big payday, which was a bold move. Considering that Williamson has struggled to maintain a healthy career so far, the Pelicans still took their chance. The organization does have experience in having an All-Star forward who's prone to injury.

Anthony Davis suffered various injuries that kept the Pelicans out of the playoff picture while he was with the team. However, Zion's case is different. His injuries could possibly be avoided by maintaining his weight at a reasonable level.

The amount of force and pressure Williamson puts on his lower body is deeply concerning. A few players who have shown promise ultimately suffered due to their style of play and the toll they put on their lower body.

Williamson is still at the beginning of his career and has a chance to turn things around. He just needs to control his own weight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far