NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks remain among the favorites to sign Andre Iguodala

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors

23 Jan 2020, 21:46 IST SHARE

Andre Iguodala has not played since the 2019 NBA Finals

What's the rumor?

Andre Iguodala has not featured for the Memphis Grizzlies since being traded to the team last summer - and the Grizzlies are believed to be focused on offloading the veteran ahead of the trade deadline. The Dallas Mavericks have long been touted as a potential destination for the former Warriors star, and league sources told The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor that the Mavs remain in contention to sign Iguodala ahead of the trade deadline:

The Mavericks are continuously cited by league sources as a potential landing spot for Grizzlies wing Andre Iguodala, who could help them this season as a secondary ball handler without compromising their future cap space.

In case you didn't know...

After spending much of his early career with the Philadelphia 76ers, Iguodala joined the Golden State Warriors back in 2013 and went on to play a huge role in the team's unprecedented period of success. With the Warriors, Iguodala made five straight trips to the NBA Finals, winning three titles while also being named Finals MVP in 2015.

Iguodala struggled with injuries during the 2018-19 regular season, although he was resurgent in the 2019 playoffs, averaging 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists over 21 appearances. However, the 35-year-old was surprisingly traded to the Grizzlies ahead of free agency as the Warriors cleared the needed cap space to sign D'Angelo Russell.

The heart of the matter

The Mavs are among the few teams with the cap space to take on the final year of Iguodala's $17 million contract, and the Grizzlies will be desperate to offload the veteran ahead of the deadline. This makes a path to a deal pretty straightforward, and Iguodala's impact on the defensive end could become a huge factor for the Mavs come the postseason.