NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo looking to sign with title contenders in the off-season 

After a disheartening loss to Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo's future hangs in the air. According to NBA trade rumors, multiple teams would be looking to acquire the reigning MVP in the off-season. Giannis' decision to leave the Milwaukee Bucks has the potential to change the NBA landscape for the next few years.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers planning Giannis Antetokounmpo swoop

After having a great regular season run for two years, the Milwaukee Bucks fell short of their target of winning the NBA championship both the times. Back to back postseason losses to Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat have resulted in two disappointing NBA playoffs campaign for the Eastern Conference giants. NBA trade rumors regarding Bucks' star players have already hit the internet.

Latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the LA Clippers will be looking to make a lucrative offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the off-season. The Clippers already have stars like Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in their squad and adding Antetokounmpo will make them arguably the best team in the NBA. The Clippers are NBA championship contenders and this move would show their ambition.

According to NBA trade rumors, one of the sources said Giannis has an “admiration” for Clippers head coach Doc Rivers. Doc Rivers is a championship-winning coach and commands respect amongst the NBA fraternity. He won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. Rivers is known for his man-management skills and is one of the few coaches under whom the trio of Leonard, George and Antetokounmpo can thrive.

For the Milwaukee Bucks, the window of winning an NBA championship is closing quickly. NBA trade rumors suggest that the Bucks will have to put effective role players and stars around Antetokounmpo if they want to convince him to stay. The Bucks lack a versatile point guard who can create his shot and distribute the ball well in the half-court. Eric Bledsoe has not proved to be the right fit for the Bucks so far and should make way for a veteran like Chris Paul.

