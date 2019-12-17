NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets attempted Andre Iguodala trade in multiple ways

Iggy is still trying to find a way out of Memphis

Time and again, the Memphis Grizzlies have made it fairly clear that they would prefer to trade Andre Iguodala rather than go for the buyout alternative. And as was expected, teams have been ripples in the trade market to land the 2015 NBA Finals MVP who is yet to play a game this season.

Recent rumors suggest that Houston Rockets' GM Daryl Morey has made substantial efforts in this direction. Adrian Wojnarowski suggested so on 'The Lowe Podcast':

"Daryl Morey has tried any number of two-way, three-way, four-way scenarios to get Andre Iguodala from Memphis. That doesn't seem to be a scenario that is going to come into play. I think he's kind of thrown his hands up on that one."

Another key factor in preventing a Andre Iguodala trade so far has been the possibility of a bidding tussle breaking out as the February 6 deadline nears, and so the Grizzlies are only being cautious with their golden goose.

Houston's early season hurdles

Coach Mike D'Antoni's squad has struggled to shoot off to an impressive start this year, despite the addition of a former MVP in Russell Westbrook. They are down at the 5th spot in the West with a 18-9 record, and do not a possess a top 5 defensive rating as well.

A veteran NBA wing like Andre Iguodala can only boost their chances of turning the season around and making them surefire contenders from the Western Conference. Iguodala played in 68 games last season for the Golden State Warriors and averaged 9.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, but his impact on both ends of the floor transcended the statsheets.