NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets demanding Ben Simmons, 3 first-round picks from Philadelphia 76ers for James Harden

James Harden has kept the Houston Rockets fans guessing about his future this offseason. After days of absence, Harden recently reported to the Houston Rockets training camp. NBA trade rumors have linked the 2018 MVP with a move to the Philadelphia 76ers, and let's take a look at the latest updates on that rumor.

NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets asking for Ben Simmons and picks from Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for James Harden

According to Philadelphia 76ers insider Yaron Weitzman, the Houston Rockets have revealed the price for James Harden- Ben Simmons and three first round picks. Recent NBA trade rumors have indicated that the 2018 MVP is looking for a move away from Houston, and Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as one of the candidates to land him ahead of the 2020/21 season.

However, reports suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers General Manager Daryl Morey has refused to include Ben Simmons in NBA trade talks until now, and that has made the pace of negotiations incredibly slow. There are other suitors looking to acquire James Harden as well, with Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat being two names the talented shooting guard has been strongly linked with.

Re: Sixers-Harden negotiations: I'm told the Rockets have asked the Sixers for 3 first round picks in addition to Ben Simmons. As many others have reported, the Sixers so far have been unwilling to include Simmons in any proposals. — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) December 14, 2020

As per the NBA trade rumors, the Houston Rockets demanding three first round picks is understandable, considering the Milwaukee Bucks had to part ways with 5 total picks in order to procure the services of Jrue Holiday, who is at least 2 tiers below James Harden in terms of quality. Ben Simmons, on other hand, will serve as the franchise cornerstone, as he is only 25 years old.

As the NBA preseason begins tonight Philadelphia ranks as the most likely destination when the Rockets eventually reach the point of trading James Harden, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 11, 2020

The Rockets have had a tumultuous off-season so far, which has resulted in the team losing athletic point guard Russell Westbrook to Washington Wizards. They were able to acquire John Wall's services and a few other key pieces in free agency and through NBA trades, but it seems like nothing and no one can keep James Harden in Houston.

