NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks want D'Angelo Russell but a trade is not close

The New York Knicks are actively pursuing a deal for D'Angelo Russell

What's the rumor?

NBA teams have less than 24 hours remaining to make trades, and the New York Knicks are expected to be among the most active teams ahead of the trade deadline.

D'Angelo Russell is among New York's targets, although The Athletic's Shams Charania is reporting the Knicks have yet to meet the Golden State Warriors' asking price:

The New York Knicks continue to pursue Warriors' star D'Angelo Russell, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. So far, Knicks haven't offered packages that would close gap on Golden State's price point. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2020

In case you didn't know...

Russell was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the second overall pick in the 2015 NBA draft and was a regular starter during his two years in LA. However, his inconsistent form proved a catalyst for his trade to the Brooklyn Nets in 2017, making room for Lonzo Ball.

Russell's first season with the Nets was impacted by injury, although the 2018-19 campaign proved to be a breakout year for the point guard. Russell averaged 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7 assists over 81 appearances - securing his first All-Star appearance in the process.

Nevertheless, Russell was sent to the Warriors as part of a sign-and-trade deal for Kevin Durant last summer, and his long-term future on the team as always been questioned due to the presence of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. He has played 32 times this season, averaging 23.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

The heart of the matter

The Knicks are eager to pull off a big move ahead of the trade deadline, and it appears that they view Russell as the man to solve their issues at point guard.

However, the Warriors are in no rush to sell due to injuries to Curry and Thompson - and the Knicks need to significantly up their existing offer if they are to land the 23-year-old.

What's next?

The Knicks are back in action on Thursday as they take on the Orlando Magic. Meanwhile, the Warriors travel to Brooklyn with Russell's former team - the Nets - up next tonight.