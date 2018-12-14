×
NBA Trade Rumors: Lonzo Ball attracting interest from the Phoenix Suns

Elliott T
ANALYST
Rumors
186   //    14 Dec 2018, 20:45 IST

The Phoenix Suns want Lonzo Ball
The Phoenix Suns want Lonzo Ball

What's the rumor?

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently gearing up to make a number of trades this month, but it appears that one of their own players is being targeted. According to 'Scoop B' podcast host Brandon Robinson, the Phoenix Suns are actively pursuing a deal for the 21-year-old point guard.

'Just got a text message from someone who knows chatter from both Phoenix (Suns) and LA-side (Lakers). Message reads: Update on Phoenix, they want Lonzo and are actively trying to get him'

In case you didn't know...

Lonzo Ball was drafted as the second pick of the 2017 NBA draft, after impressing during his one season of college basketball with the UCLA Bruins. The Los Angeles Lakers expected the point guard to become a focal point on the team, but Ball suffered an injury-hit first season, making just 52 appearances.

During the early stages of the 2018-19 season, Ball has successfully demonstrated his ability to play alongside LeBron James, while also keeping veteran point-guard Rajon Rondo out of the starting five.

The heart of the matter

The Suns currently have a 5-24 record, although they are building an exciting young team. They already have the promising duo of Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton, and the addition of Lonzo Ball could be huge for their hopes in the coming seasons.

Here is the tweet by Robinson on the issue:

That said, the Lakers likely won't be willing to trade away Ball without a suitable replacement. So a trade looks still looks unlikely at this point.

What's next?

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to bounce back from last night's defeat to the Houston Rockets, when they face the Charlotte Hornets tomorrow night. Meanwhile, the Suns will be looking to win their second straight game, as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves

Let us know in the comments below if you believe it would be a mistake for the Lakers to trade away Lonzo Ball. Also visit our dedicated basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.

