NBA Trade Rumors: Multiple teams interested in trading for Andre Drummond

Drummond may become a free agent this summer and the Pistons are keen to avoid that possibility

Andre Drummond is the latest buzz in the market, with multiple teams showing interest in him. As previously reported, Atlanta have indulged in talks with the Detroit Pistons regarding Drummond's services - while multiple other teams are also registering their interest.

According to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors have also expressed an interest in him. He further points out Drummond's good relationship with both Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Lowry in his tweet.

Boston, Dallas, Toronto have also registered interest in Andre Drummond, according to sources. Drummond has relationships with Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Lowry — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) January 3, 2020

If Pistons are considering a rebuild

The Detroit Pistons have considered a potential rebuild as one of the approaches going forward and should that prove the case, they may let some of their starpower depart.

Despite persistent injury struggles, Griffin is averaging a career-low 15.5 points per game so far in 2019-20

Blake Griffin has been a burden for the franchise as he's eating a lot of cap space, while injuries and inconsistency haven't allowed him to play at a level expected of the All-Star.

In addition, they could use Derrick Rose in a potential Griffin trade to spread some cherries on the cake - though letting Griffin depart should be a priority as his market value is equally on a downward slope and he turns 31 in mid-March.

What does Drummond bring to the table for prospective buyers?

Drummond is one of the league's best shot-blockers right now and firmly the defensive backbone of the Pistons - averaging 1.8 blocks and two steals per game this term.

Offensively, he's also averaging 17.6 points, 15.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting 53.7% from the field and a career-high 61.4% from the free-throw line in 33 minutes.

If he decides to decline his $28.8m player option this summer, the 26-year-old can become a free agent. With that in mind, it'll be interesting to see which team is prepared to take a gamble on him in the short-term - with ultimately no long-term guarantees on his future.

Nonetheless, Drummond would prove a welcome addition for any NBA team and he's one of the league's best centers. In an open title race this term, it makes sense multiple sids are vying for his services.