NBA Trade Rumors: Pairing of Trae Young and Jrue Holiday will push Atlanta Hawks to the next level

The New Orleans Pelicans have arguably the most exciting young core in the NBA. In 2019 number one draft pick Zion Williamson and 2020 Most Improved Player award winner Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans have two young stars around whom they can build a championship-winning side. According to NBA trade rumors, the team could be willing to listen to offers for Jrue Holiday.

NBA Trade Rumors: Atalanta Hawks a probable destination for Jrue Holiday

New York Knicks vs Atlanta Hawks

Like the Pelicans, the Atalanta Hawks are a team in transition who are planning to build around young star Trae Young. The Hawks, coached by Lloyd Pierce, will be looking to add a veteran presence to their young core. NBA trade rumors suggest that piece could be New Orleans Pelicans' comb- guard Jrue Holiday who might be looking for an out.

The former 76ers star will be a perfect fit at the Atalanta Hawks as he can play both on and off the ball. He could assume the role of a point-guard when Trae Young is rested.

Only six players have averaged 18 points and six assists in each of the past three seasons, with Jrue Holiday being one of them. He is also a dominant figure at the defensive end, with two NBA All-Defensive selections on his resume.

The Atalanta Hawks, who own the number six pick in this year's NBA draft, have young wing prospects to spare with in Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish; Hawks might even offer John Collins in exchange for Jrue Holiday.

The Pelicans, on the other hand, will receive either valuable picks or trade chips that they could flip to acquire another star. With Pelicans GM Alvin Gentry preparing a team for the future, his primary objective would be to build a team filled with superstars.