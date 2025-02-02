NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans forward on Hornets radar to help LaMelo Ball end playoff drought

The Hornets are presently 14th in the East with a 12-33 record and are no closer to a playoff spot than they were when they drafted LaMelo Ball, who was expected to be their franchise-altering piece. While there have been glimpses of potential, the team hasn't managed to put together a consistent run of good performances, with injuries and other issues constantly hampering the team.

With Charlotte being a small market, attracting free agents has always been an issue for the franchise, and mismanagement by the team brass that included Michael Jordan, meant that the Hornets were never able to make significant moves in the trade market either. However, if reports are to be believed, a big trade has been touted and while risky, could be what it takes to build some momentum to the Hornets' project spearheaded by LaMelo Ball.

As reported by Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Hornets have been linked with a move to acquire New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson. The team has reportedly made an inquiry with the Pelicans about the availability of their franchise star. While not all positive, Zion has not been earmarked as untradeable by the Pelicans either and while it would take a huge offer, the move cannot be written off quite yet.

Charlotte last made the playoffs in the 2015-16 NBA season and won a round in the playoffs for the last time in 2001-02. This marks an abysmal record and a pairing of LaMelo Ball and Zion Williamson, on paper, could just be enough to put them back in the playoff picture in the East.

However, as we all know, basketball is not played on paper and there are various concerns the Hornets will have to ponder over before they make a bountiful offer for the Pelicans star. Unlike most superstar acquisitions, there are complications in place with acquiring Zion that could have the Hornets thinking hard before putting an offer on the table.

The Hornets should question pairing Zion Williamson with LaMelo Ball due to injury concerns

Having one injury-prone star is troublesome enough, having two of them after throwing in the kitchen sink to acquire them could just be a frustrating experience - ask the Clippers. LaMelo Ball has missed 42% of the total games in his career so far with the Hornets and while he is productive and has proven his star quality while he is on the pitch, presents an unreliable prospect in terms of availability to his team.

Zion Williamson on the other hand, has had even worse luck with injuries and has missed more games than he has played in for the Pelicans. Williamson and Ball are two of the brightest young stars in the league when they are fit, but if history is to go by, it is highly unlikely that the Hornets can get the both of them on the court together for prolonged periods.

Zion Williamson in action for the Pelicans - Source: Getty

Any trade for Zion is likely to involve young star Brandon Miller and first-round picks from the Hornets. With the upcoming draft promising talent such as Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Nolan Traore among others, the franchise may be trading away a future superstar if their 2025 pick is to be traded and with Brandon Miller also showing flashes of stardom, what they may lose could be more than what they can recoup with Zion's injury record in mind.

The franchise finds itself in a position where it may seem like they have nothing to lose, but could also lose everything they have for nothing. The proposition poses one of the riskiest trade rumors out there, with the team having to anticipate two extreme outcomes in the event a trade goes through.

Will Charlotte pull the trigger and go all-in, or will they give their project more time before making the big moves?

