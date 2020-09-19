NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers to start major rebuild with a swoop for LA Clippers' Lou Williams this off-season

After a promising end to their regular season, the LA Clippers exited the NBA playoffs with a disheartening loss to the Denver Nuggets. The Clippers collapsed in dramatic fashion, losing the series after being 3-1 up. NBA trade rumors now suggest that the LA Clippers' front office is ready to part ways with some of the team's role players this off-season to surround Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with better pieces.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers' Lou Williams might be off to the Philadelphia 76ers

According to multiple NBA trade rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in making a move for Lou Williams this off-season.

The 76ers had a disappointing end to their NBA campaign, losing 4-0 to fierce rivals Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

The Philadelphia-based franchise is expected to make major changes before the 2020-21 season starts. Head coach Brett Brown's departure after the embarrassing exit from the Orlando bubble was an example of that.

NBA Trade Rumors: The 76ers have dispensable trade chips in their roster

The 76ers lack a good ball-handler in the half-court, and Lou Williams will be the ideal solution to that problem. He also possesses a good 3-point shot, something the Philadelphia 76ers team lacks.

Williams will provide the 76ers' next head coach with an extra playmaker when Ben Simmons rests. Apart from that, his closing skills will help take some pressure off Joel Embiid in the clutch minutes of the game.

Combo guard Lou Williams has been a key player for the LA Clippers in the last few years, winning the NBA Sixth Man of the Year trophy thrice. The 33-year-old provides the Clippers with a scoring and playmaking punch off the bench.

During the 2019-20 NBA season with the Clippers, Williams ended up averaging 18.2 points per game to go along with 5.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds. He shot 41.2 percent from the floor overall and 35.2 percent from the three-point line.

The 76ers have dispensable trade chips in their roster, and some of them could move to LA Clippers to make space for Lou Williams this off-season.

