NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings unlikely to trade Bogdan Bogdanovic but Dewayne Dedmon is available

The Sacramento Kings appear eager to keep hold of Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Philadelphia 76ers are among the teams hoping to sign Bogdan Bogdanovic ahead of the trade deadline, however, NBC Sports is reporting that the Sacramento Kings are unlikely to trade the 27-year-old - as the team is focusing on finding a trade for Dewayne Dedmon:

According to a league source with knowledge of the situation, barring a major change in the team's thinking, the Kings are likely to hold onto Bogdanovic and try to work out a long-term solution with him over the summer... Dewayne Dedmon is the player the Kings would like to find a new home for, but sometimes that’s not how this all works.

After spending his early career in the EuroLeague, Bogdanovic made his NBA debut with the Kings during the 2017-18 season, and the Serbian quickly established himself as a fundamental impact player from the bench. Noted for his excellent three-point shooting, Bogdanovic has featured 32 times this season, averaging 14.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per contest.

After impressing during a two-year spell with the Atlanta Hawks, the Kings signed Dedmon to a three-year, $40 million contract last summer. However, Dedmon has averaged just 13.8 minutes per contest over 28 appearances this season and the 30-year-old was fined $50,000 for publicly requesting a trade earlier this month.

The Kings offered Bogdanovic a four-year, $51.4 max contract extension earlier this season, and due to their eagerness to keep him at the club for the long-term - it appears that the 27-year-old will only move this month if a rival team comes along with a huge offer. Meanwhile, Dedmon may also be forced to stay in Sacramento as there will be few suitors to take on the considerable contract that he signed last July.

