NBA Trade Rumors: The case for and against the LA Clippers signing Spencer Dinwiddie this off-season

With the LA Clippers requiring a point guard in their roster, several NBA trade rumors have linked the franchise with multiple prospects, one of them being Spencer Dinwiddie.

The LA Clippers had a poor end to their 2020 postseason. The All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for a meagre total of 24 points in game 7, failing to score any points in the fourth quarter. That exposed a massive hole in the LA Clippers' offense - the lack of a bonafide playmaker and point guard - which meant that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George had to create shots for themselves.

Meanwhile, Spencer Dinwiddie's off-season has been pretty dramatic as well. NBA trade rumors have linked him with several teams, and the Brooklyn Nets reportedly used the player as an asset to negotiate for other trades.

With Spencer Dinwiddie's future looking uncertain, one of the teams linked with the player is the LA Clippers. In this article, we'll evaluate the cases for and against the LA Clippers acquiring Dinwiddie.

NBA Trade Rumors: Why the LA Clippers should trade for Spencer Dinwiddie this off-season

Spencer Dinwiddie is expected to leave Brooklyn this off-season, with the LA Clippers one of the teams reportedly interested in his services, as per NBA trade rumors.

Dinwiddie had the best season of his career last year, averaging 20.6 points per game, and showed significant improvement in his shot selection.

Spencer Dinwiddie could the ideal point guard for the LA Clippers, as he isn't ball-dominant and has the ability to create shots for others.

With his assists going up incredibly, the addition of a 20-points-per-game scorer could immensely benefit the LA Clippers, as the franchise sorely requires a point guard.

Spencer Dinwiddie is a steady passer and is also a decent three-point shooter at 31%. He could be the point guard to help the LA Clippers make a finals run.

NBA Trade Rumors: Why the LA Clippers should refrain from trading for Spencer Dinwiddie this off-season

Even though the LA Clippers need a point guard, Spencer Dinwiddie might not be the ideal one for the franchise.

Spencer Dinwiddie has been a bench player for most of his career. If a title-contending team like the LA Clippers asks him to be the starting point guard, that could be a recipe for disaster.

Dinwiddie has played for the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets since his rookie season in 2014 but has never been on a deep playoff run. He has played only six playoff games in his career, not managing to go beyond the first round on each occasion.

The player's lack of playoff experience could do more harm than good to the LA Clippers.

The LA Clippers had an outstanding regular season in 2019-20, with many believing that they could go all the way. Although that did not happen, the franchise is one of the favorites for the title next season. Hence acquiring a player with no decent playoff experience could be a disastrous move for a title-contending team like the LA Clippers .

Spencer Dinwiddie was the 38th overall pick in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft but has never had an All-Star appearance. Despite showing recent improvements, there is a huge question mark on his ability to elevate his performance to a championship-winning level.