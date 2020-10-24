NBA Trade Rumors: "The objective is to add another really talented young player," Rob Pelinka on the LA Lakers' next big off-season move

After winning the 2020 NBA championship in the Orlando bubble, the LA Lakers will be the team to beat in the upcoming season. With the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis having the ability to take on any team in the league, the LA Lakers' front office will be looking to surround them with the right role players. In this regard, the 17-time champions have been linked with a bevy of NBA trade rumors in the off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Rob Pelinka provides an insight on the LA Lakers' team-building plans for the future

Los Angeles Lakers introduce Anthony Davis

Rob Pelinka's role in the LA Lakers' championship run is quite underrated considering the fact that he has helped transform the franchise's roster and basketball operations department.

Full audio of Lakers GM Rob Pelinka on The Woj Pod: https://t.co/nVW4i3cy29 pic.twitter.com/nh4NQg6mbe — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 23, 2020

Pelinka, who was hired as the LA Lakers General Manager in March 2017, orchestrated one of the biggest trades in franchise history last off-season when he acquired six-time All-Star Anthony Davis while also signing key free agents to revamp the Lakers' roster.

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Recently, Pelinka was a guest on ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski's podcast, where he shed light on what the LA Lakers are planning to do in the future in terms of improving the team.

In this regard, he was quoted as saying:

Advertisement

"We hope we can have another championship run, build pieces around LeBron and AD. But for the future, if you study our cap, we have the flexibility. The objective is to add another really talented young player to pair him up with AD if he chooses to sign with us for the long term."

Rob Pelinka and the LA Lakers will have to make major decisions this off-season. The team might have to part with promising stars like Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard and Javale McGee who have been a part of various NBA trade rumors.

Los Angeles Lakers EVP and GM Rob Pelinka on The Woj Pod: Inside the championship run, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Kobe and Gigi, much, much more.

ESPN: https://t.co/nVW4i3u8TH

Spotify: https://t.co/lGyv5BJUYZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 23, 2020

The LA Lakers, who are exploring the possibility of adding a third superstar to the team, have a long list of options in this regard. It will be interesting to see how Pelinka works around with his trade assets and draft picks to acquire another star for the franchise,