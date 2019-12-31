NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors could make a move for Kevin Love ahead of the trade deadline

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Kevin Love has been strongly linked with a move away from the Cleveland Cavaliers

What's the rumor?

Despite losing Kawhi Leonard during the offseason, the Toronto Raptors have managed to stay competitive during the opening months of the 2019-20 season, and the team is well in contention in the Eastern Conference thanks to a 22-11 record.

While some experts have previously suggested that the Raptors could be sellers ahead of the trade deadline, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated believes that the opposite is true, and says that Toronto could make a move for a huge name such as Kevin Love:

The Raptors could be active everywhere. They have the expiring contracts. They have the intriguing young players. They have the future draft picks... If they got aggressive, they might be able to quickly cut a deal for Kevin Love, too.

In case you didn't know...

Love was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers back in 2014, and the 5-time All-Star played a major role as the team made four straight trips to the NBA Finals between 2015 and 2018. Love signed a new four-year, $120 million contract with the Cavs following the departure of LeBron James last summer, although the team has since focused on a rebuild, and Love is believed to be among the players that the front office is willing to trade.

The heart of the matter

The Raptors have gained a reputation for making bold moves since swapping DeMar DeRozan for Leonard back in 2018 - and the addition of Love would be a huge statement of intent. Nevertheless, at 31, Love's performances have shown some signs of decline this season, and it would be a huge gamble for the Raptors to take on the remaining three years of his contract.

What's next?

The Raptors will take on Love and the Cavaliers tonight as they look to bounce back from their 97-98 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder.