NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors see Ricky Rubio as a potential replacement for Kyle Lowry

As part of the league's worst side, Ricky Rubio has been involved in NBA Trade Rumors this week as a player who could provide quality elsewhere. While Rubio has not given up on the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise, whom he returned to this offseason, he has vented his frustration at continuous heavy defeats.

One team that has turned its early-season defeats into victories recently are the Toronto Raptors. Nick Nurse's side are on course to make the postseason yet again, though are currently involved in the NBA Trade Rumors to replace veteran guard Kyle Lowry.

NBA Trade Rumors: Could Ricky Rubio be the Toronto Raptors answer to Kyle Lowry?

Toronto Raptors legend Kyle Lowry has been linked with a move away recently

After 35 games, the Minnesota Timberwolves currently have the NBA's worst record with 7-28. While they have struggled with injuries to stars D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, the franchise has shown little sign of improvement in other departments since their 19-45 season last year.

One player who could be looking to leave is point guard Ricky Rubio, who has been on and off the bench for the T-Wolves and whose output has fallen.

According to Chris Crouse of 'FortyEightMins', the Spaniard is drawing attention from the Toronto Raptors, as per the latest NBA Trade Rumors.

The Raptors have interest in trading for Ricky Rubio, sources tell @FortyEightMins.



Latest on Rubio, the Raptors, and Kyle Lowry's situation: https://t.co/wv4FNyHtJV pic.twitter.com/pVoHZyEJqC — Chris W. Crouse 🏙 (@NBACrouse) March 3, 2021

Whether the Raptors make a move for Ricky Rubio will depend on the status of the franchise's legendary guard Kyle Lowry. Kyle Lowry himself has been involved in NBA Trade Rumors considering his expiring contract, which explains why Rubio has been linked with a move east.

During the Timberwolves' struggles, Rubio has averaged 7.6 points and 6.3 assists in 5.6 fewer minutes per night than he did as a starter in Phoenix. His shooting figures are all lower than they have been for the past four years and he has started just 18 games.

A move to the Raptors would be the reset Ricky Rubio needs after impressing last season with the Suns.

Ricky Rubio's frustration with the #Timberwolves appears to be at an all-time high. pic.twitter.com/ygnu4sLSW7 — SKOR North (@SKORNorth) March 2, 2021

If Ricky Rubio can return to that form with 13 points and 8.8 assists per night, he would be a near-perfect replacement for Kyle Lowry, as suggested in the NBA Trade Rumors.

The Toronto Raptors are in pursuit of home-court advantage in the playoffs and would provide the competitive landscape Rubio has been missing in Minnesota.

In return, Ricky Rubio will bring his years of experience to fit the Toronto Raptors' current plan of building around stars Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet. Furthermore, he is on a relatively team-friendly salary, less than Kyle Lowry's of $17.5m in the final year of his contract next season.