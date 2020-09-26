NBA Trade Rumors: Why Kevin Love would be a great fit for Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Love's current situation is that of a big fish in a small pond. He was critical to the Cleveland Cavaliers' championship quests last decade but while other stars have left for greener pastures now, he's still stuck with a team that's now rebuilding. His 4-year $120 million extension doesn't bode well for the Cavs either and unsurprisingly, several NBA trade rumors have linked him with a move away. The team that seems like an ideal destination for Love is the Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Love is fed up with the Cavs 😳 pic.twitter.com/gCCTfyBfa5 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 5, 2020

It's well known that the Nets are in the market for a third star to complement the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. While new head coach Steve Nash and Durant have already opined that Caris LeVert could be that third star, the NBA trade rumors haven't died down. Kevin Love is one option that the Brooklyn Nets should be looking at if they indeed plan to go that route.

NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Love as Brooklyn Nets' third star

Nets GM Sean Marks

It's been nearly a decade since Kevin Love had that 53-game double-double streak, however, he remains a 20-10 threat even today. He managed 17.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game this season so his production is yet to diminish. Most importantly, he is a reliable stretch five option, a role he played to perfection in the Cavs' 2016 title run. He could bring all this to the table for the Brooklyn Nets.

The biggest advantage that the Nets could enjoy in pursuit of Kevin Love is that the Cleveland Cavaliers would be happy to part ways with him. Yes, his contract would be a huge addition to the Brooklyn Nets' already hefty wage bill but interestingly, he has three years left on his current deal, similar to KD and Irving. So even if the Nets fail to accomplish much during their championship window, they'll be free of financial burdens and ready to restart the process from 2023-24.

Offering an acceptable deal to Cleveland Cavaliers

Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen will be the main player on Cleveland's mind and frankly, the Brooklyn Nets shouldn't have an issue letting him go. Yes, Allen averaged a near double-double in 2019-20 and could become a superstar in the years to come. But he'll be up for a contract extension next season and the Brooklyn Nets are unlikely to have the means to offer him a good contract. More importantly, with DeAndre Jordan already on the team and Kevin Love joining as a part of the potential deal, the Brooklyn Nets will be sorted at the center's spot.

Beyond Allen, it becomes a case of matching salaries. If the Brooklyn Nets are desperate enough, Cleveland could coax them into sending Spencer Dinwiddie their way. But ideally, Taurean Prince looks like the most probable addition to the package. A final rotation piece should be enough to get the Kevin Love deal done.

