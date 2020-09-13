NBA Trade Rumors: Why the LA Lakers need to be careful before making a move for Gordon Hayward

With the NBA season concluding soon, teams have started working on their trade targets. NBA trade rumors suggest that multiple star players will be heading to a new destination this off-season. LA Lakers are one of the teams that will be looking to add another star and pair him up with Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers planning a Gordon Hayward swoop

Boston Celtics v Memphis Grizzlies

According to NBA trade rumors, fierce rivals Boston Celtics and LA Lakers might get involved in a blockbuster two-way deal which could potentially see Gordon Hayward join the sixteen-time champions.

To get Hayward, the Lakers will be willing to depart with the trio of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, and Danny Green. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report also believes that the Lakers will add a 2023 second-round pick as an incentive.

The 30-year-old small forward looked like his former All-Star self this season, averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the field. The Celtics, on the other hand, will get a rising star in Kyle Kuzma and 2 very capable role players in Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The LA Lakers were aggressive in the off-season last year, acquiring New Orleans power forward Anthony Davis in a mega-deal. They made attempts to sign another star player but were not able to do so because of cap restrictions. However, NBA trade rumors indicate that the Lakers will try to add another star this offseason.

Prediction - Will the Gordon Hayward trade work out for the Lakers if it happens?

Hayward is a versatile wing who can shoot, defend and create at a high level. He is a good ball-handler, which means the Lakers will be able to rest Lebron James during games, with Hayward taking over the ball-handling responsibilities.

Gordon Hayward plays a key role in the Celtics because of his unique profile and could do the same for the Lakers. However, the Lakers will need to be careful about Hayward's injury history. He seems to have recovered completely from the ankle dislocation he suffered in 2017 but has faced a few minor injuries recently. On the face it, it looks like a brilliant trade for the LA Lakers.

