NBA Trade Rumors: Cleveland Cavaliers planning to draft Kevin Love replacement

The Cleveland Cavaliers are already in the midst of a rebuild. They've got a solid core of young players in Collin Sexton, Kevin Porter Jr., and Darius Garland. Andre Drummond seems likely to opt into his player option this year. However, one veteran who's an anomaly in this rebuild process is Kevin Love so it's not surprising that most NBA trade rumors link him away from the franchise.

Kevin Love's contract may be an issue but he's still a key member of this team. He's a power forward who can stretch the floor and roughly averaged 18 and 10 last season. So if the Cleveland Cavaliers indeed plan to move him, they need to find a replacement.

NBA Trade Rumors: Could Obi Toppin replace Kevin Love at Cleveland Cavaliers?

Obi Toppin

As per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs are seriously considering drafting Dayton's big man Obi Toppin with their the fifth overall pick. He noted that some executives believe that the Cleveland Cavaliers need a frontcourt piece with Kevin Love a trade target and other bigs likely to leave too. Fedor wrote:

"To the Cavs, Toppin, who is grouped in a big cluster of prospects in Tier 2, could be viewed as a long-term replacement for Love, who is constantly in trade rumors, while also being an option at the 5 in case Thompson and Drummond leave in back-to-back years."

During the 2019-20 season, Obi Toppin managed 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game on 63.3% shooting from the field. Although his nearly 40% accuracy from downtown on 2.6 attempts a night isn't something to marvel at, he has the ability to stretch the floor. Standing at 6'9, it's easy to see why the Cleveland Cavaliers consider Toppin to be a potential replacement for Kevin Love.

Cavs GM Koby Altman

Fedor also mentioned that the Cleveland Cavaliers are high on Israeli wing Deni Avdija who is expected to grow into a prototypical point forward. However, he's expected to be picked up by the Chicago Bulls with the fourth overall pick and is unlikely to be on the board when Cleveland's turn arrives.

