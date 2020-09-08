NBA Trade Rumors: Why OKC Thunder must move Steven Adams this offseason

Steven Adams has spent all seven years of his NBA career with the OKC Thunder after being drafted by the franchise with the 12th overall pick in 2013. Adams is one of the most likable individuals and also finds a place among the strongest players in the league. However, most NBA trade rumors consider him likely to be moved this offseason and there are a few reasons why the OKC Thunder must act on it.

The basic reasoning is that Steven Adams is a player in his prime and would prefer being on a win-now team. OKC managed to make a playoff run this season but an actual rebuild seems imminent soon with players such as Chris Paul and Dennis Schroder also being possible trade assets.

NBA Trade Rumors: Steven Adams' contract doesn't make sense for OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti with Steven Adams back in 2014

Steven Adams is owed $27 million by the OKC Thunder the upcoming year. For someone contributing 10.9 points and 9.3 rebounds a game, that's not good value for money. The fact that it's an expiring contract adds value to teams looking to clear cap space for a run at the free agency market. Historically, the Thunder have rarely charted those waters.

Steven Adams getting paid $25,842,697 to do some light jogging on national television. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 3, 2020

So it makes sense to move him to a team willing enough to take on the rather bad but short contract in return for young players or perhaps draft stock. That rebuild will happen sooner or later so it's better to make the most of the tradable chips.

Steven Adams' profile not what OKC Thunder are looking for

Billy Donovan

While OKC Thunder head coach Billy Donovan himself is out of a contract this year, most insiders expect him to come back the next season with a fresh extension. Going by the current squad dynamics, Luguentz Dort is going to be a key player for the franchise. He may improve his shooting, but as of now, his offensive prowess is very limited. The same goes for Steven Adams.

Now, irrespective of how OKC Thunder deal with Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari, they cannot have two non-shooting starters. Dort's amazing upside makes him a shoo-in for the rotation but that leaves Steven Adams out in the cold.

OKC needs a stretch 5. They managed with the duo of Adams and Dort during the regular season but it was a whole new game in the NBA Playoffs and the big Kiwi was mostly quiet during the closing stretches of games.

The OKC Thunder management will have to chart out a plan and salvage the maximum returns for one of the most loved players on the roster currently.

