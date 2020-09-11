NBA Trade Rumours: 5 players LA Lakers must target this off-season

The LA Lakers have have been linked with a few NBA Trade Rumours that will strengthen their squad next season.

The Lakers have two of the top-five players in the NBA, who are ably assisted by a very decent supporting cast. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will try their level best to win the 2019-20 NBA Championship. But regardless of how the ongoing season may turn out, the LA Lakers will head into the 2020-21 season with the same aim - to win the title.

What the LA Lakers primarily need is a reliable scorer besides LeBron James and Anthony Davis, preferably a guard to either start or come off the bench. It will be difficult to trade for a player given the lack of assets the LA Lakers have to work with. But there have been a few NBA Trade Rumours linking them with some pretty solid options.

On that note, let's take a look at the five players LA Lakers must target this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumours: Dennis Smith Jr. could propel his growth with the LA Lakers

It hasn't worked out for DSJ in New York.

Career PPG - 12.5

Career RPG - 3.2

Career APG - 4.5

Career 3pt FGP - 31.4%

Career FGP - 40%.

Dennis Smith Jr. was once one of the most promising young players in the NBA and was a member of the 2017-18 NBA All-Rookie team. He's still only 22 and has a burst of speed in him that is difficult to defend against. However, his growth has taken a tragic hit since leaving the Dallas Mavericks for the New York Knicks.

Dennis Smith Jr. preparing for next week's dunk contest 👀 pic.twitter.com/6RciEehKQM — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 9, 2019

He had by far the worst season of his career this season with the Knicks, so they might be willing to let him leave for cheap. The LA Lakers could take a chance on a player who averaged over 15 points per game as a rookie.

NBA Trade Rumours: Spencer Dinwiddie guarantees buckets off the bench for the LA Lakers

Brooklyn Nets could listen to offers for Dinwiddie.

Career PPG - 12.9

Career RPG - 2.3

Career APG - 5.0

Career 3pt FGP - 31.8%

Career FGP - 41%.

The Brooklyn Nets may be willing to pay heed to offers for star guy Spencer Dinwiddie who had his best scoring season this term. Dinwiddie only has one year remaining on his contract and will most definitely be rejecting his player option in 2021.

SPENCER DINWIDDIE 📸



KD and the Nets bench went wild! pic.twitter.com/eETyUDOW8v — ESPN (@espn) December 16, 2019

The LA Lakers could swoop in and steal the services of a player who not only scored over 20 points per game in 2019-20 but also provided almost seven assists in the process.

Spencer Dinwiddie is an elite option to have off the bench, both as a scorer and as a facilitator. He has been a part of many NBA Trade Rumours about being shipped to various teams, so the LA Lakers will likely need to fend off competition.