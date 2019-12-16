NBA Trade Window: 3 teams that should trade for Dennis Schroder

Schroder in action for OKC this season - many teams are expected to make trade offers for him

Dennis Schroder was drafted as the number 17 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He played his first five NBA seasons with them, before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Despite failing to enjoy a great start in his rookie season - where he struggled to retain possession and spent time in the D League - Schroder gradually became a very important member of their setup over time, asserting himself as the first-choice point-guard by 16-17. As evidence of his development, he put pen-to-paper on a four-year, $70m contract in 2016.

Before the 18-19 season began, the Thunder traded for him to earn more depth in their backcourt. His presence has been significant, coming off the substitutes' bench while providing great contribution on both ends of the floor.

However, OKC aren't expected to be playoff hopefuls this term after trading away All-Stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George this offseason, so here's a look at three teams that should trade for Schroder as they aim to bolster their ranks before the business end of the campaign begins in 2020.

#3 Los Angeles Clippers

Doc Rivers would benefit from another reliable scoring option to rely upon from the bench

The Los Angeles Clippers are considered one of the hot favourites for the championship this season, having added Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and the aforementioned George to a lineup that surprised many despite their first-round playoff defeat in the West last term.

Great on the defensive end, the Clippers have plenty of very good individual offensive players but none of them are particularly capable as floor generals - they need bodies in the backcourt and it's increasingly clear now.

Lou Williams is the only player who can provide reliable offensive production from the backcourt, so adding Schroder can significantly boost this area going forward. This would also present a great opportunity for the German, who would earn an opportunity to contend for a championship - playing among those heavily tipped to go all the way this campaign.

