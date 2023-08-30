Since being drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks 15th overall in the 2013 NBA Rookie Draft, Giannis Antetokounmpo has steadily elevated his game and the fortune of his team through sheer drive and hard work.

For league veteran Eddie Johnson, this is something that stands out about the ‘Greek Freak’ and makes him special as a player.

In an audio interview posted by SiriusXM NBA Radio on Twitter, the former NBA player spoke of how Giannis Antetokounmpo’s determination to steadily better himself has taken not only him but also the Bucks to greater heights:

“He’s not settling for anything. And he’s sending a message not only to his teammates but also to the front office as well that I’m not satisfied…”

He added:

“[Giannis] has some desperation going on and I love the fact that he does.”

Check out the audio post below:

In his 10 years with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo has led the team to their first NBA championship in 50 years in 2021. He has won back-to-back NBA most valuable player awards (2019 and 2020), an NBA Finals MVP (2021) and an NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2020), and is a seven-time NBA All-Star, among other individual accolades.

The Bucks, however, ended the 2022-23 NBA season on a downer, booted out in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs after finishing with the best record in the league at 58-24.

Despite that, the player remains committed to the team and vowed that they would come back better.

"We're getting Villain Giannis next year" - Giannis Antetokounmpo wins over internet with impressive retort to interviewer

Unceremoniously eliminated in the opening round of the NBA playoffs last season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking to come back with a vengeance in the 2023-24 campaign.

Despite setting the best record in the league with a 58-24 win-loss card, Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks were booted out by eventual NBA finalists Miami Heat in five games in the first round of the playoffs.

The Greek superstar was notably not at full strength in the first-round playoff series, having to deal with a back injury that caused him to miss majority of the games.

After their season unexpectedly ended, Giannis Antetokounmpo made it known that he did not like the feeling and that while their season ended in a disappointment, it was not totally a failure. During the post-game press conference following their elimination, he Bucks superstar said:

"There is no failure in sports. There are good days; there are bad days. Some days you are able to be successful; some days, you are not. That's what is sports about. You don't always win, some other people are going to win"

Check out the press conference below:

Bucks fans like what they saw from their resident superstar, who they believe would come back more determined to guide the team to better finishes moving forward.

One fan even wrote on Twitter:

"We're getting Villian Giannis next year."

