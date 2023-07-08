“No.1 shoe in Nike”: Giannis Antetokounmpo expresses desire to trump Michael Jordan through affordability

Giannis Antetokounmpo recently teased the release of his new shoe while in Greece preparing for the FIBA World Cup, where he hopes to play next month. Ahead of the release of his next signature shoe model, The 'Greek Freak' has his sights set on making history, not just on the court, but off the court as well.

While Jordan brand currently dominates the sneaker market by a pretty wide margin thanks to its crossover appeal as a lifestyle brand, Giannis wants to change that. With an emphasis on affordability, Antetokounmpo is incredibly proud of his shoes being the best sellers for Nike.

During a recent video, Giannis Antetokounmpo can be seen going through all the different models of Greek Freaks, explaining why he likes each one. From the Made In Sapolia model that brings him back to his childhood, to the 'Loyalty' model designed with Milwaukee colors, Giannis Antetokounmpo tells all.

"The immortality, you guys already know that I wanted to have the No.1 shoe in Nike that's able to be affordable for people around the world to buy," said Giannis. "I'm very proud for that, and I'm happy that I can tell one day to my kids that at one point in my career I had the number one shoe of Nike, and the most affordable shoe in Nike."

Looking at the upcoming Giannis Antetokounmpo shoe releases ahead of FIBA World Cup

Recently, Giannis Antetokounmpo gave fans an inside look at his newest shoes. Although he wasn't entirely sure that he could actually show off the unreleased shoes yet, he gave fans a behind-the-scenes sneak peek.

As he explained, the model is his favorite of all that have released up until this point. Per Nike's website, there are a number of Giannis Antetokounmpos shoes set to release in August or September.

A release around that time would also coincide with the FIBA World Cup, which is set to run from August 25th through September 10th. While Antetokounmpo's status is still up in the air, his brothers could debut his new shoes, which will release around that time.

Over the years, it's become clear that Giannis cares quite a bit about his shoes. In addition to his desire to wear the best possible shoe, he's also used his signature line to tell his and his family's story.

Given that he and his brothers grew up in impoverished conditions in Greece, he has made sure that his shoes are affordable and durable for other kids struggling.

