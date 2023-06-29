Watch: Giannis Antetokounmpo teases unreleased ‘Freaks Immortality 3’ shoes in a Greece jersey  

Giannis Antetokounmpo is gearing up for the FIBA World Cup, where he will represent Greece. However, he also gave fans an inside look at his new shoes. The former NBA champion joked that he wasn't sure whether he was allowed to show off the shoe, but he didn't care.

Initially, it appeared that the 'Freak Immortality 3' shoe would be a player edition, which he hinted would be available to the public in the near future. SneakerNews recently showed off two upcoming models of the Immortality 3's.

One model has black as the primary color, while the other has white as the primary color. Interestingly enough, the model Giannis Antetokounmpo showed in the video is a blacked-out model with no other colors.

From the look of Nike's website, there has been no official launch date for the shoe. However, the expectation is that it releases sometime in August or September. A release in this time frame would coincide with the FIBA World Cup, which is set to run from August 25 to September 10.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for the FIBA World Cup

While Giannis Antetokounmpo was recently seen wearing a Hellas jersey, reports have emerged that he may not play in the tournament. In the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Antetokounmpo sustained a back injury.

The injury kept him sidelined for two games against the Miami Heat. The Bucks were unable to make up for his production.

Milwaukee Bucks v Phoenix Suns

After a disappointing first-round exit, it sounds like the Bucks star is dealing with lower body pain. The injury might prevent him from playing at the FIBA World Cup. Given that the 2023-24 NBA season starts in October, the Milwaukee Bucks won't let him play unless he is 100% healthy.

