NBA Western Conference Finals 2023 schedule, dates, TV channel, venue and more

The 2023 Western Conference Finals will feature an exciting matchup between the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets. The Lakers are underdogs in the series, but could surprise the Nuggets and make the NBA Finals for the second time in four years.

The Nuggets, on the other hand, will look to make the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. They advanced to the final stage of the tournament in 1976, but that was before the NBA/ABA merger.

The first game of the Western Conference Finals will be played on Tuesday at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. The Nuggets finished the regular season with the best record in the West, which is why they'll have homecourt advantage in the series.

The 2023 Western Conference Finals will feature the Bubble rematch

The LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets met in the 2020 Western Conference Finals. The Bubble matchup was won by the Lakers, who eliminated the Nuggets in five games and ended up winning it all.

No team had a homecourt advantage since every game was played on a neutral court. However, the Nuggets will have a massive advantage this time as they are one of the best home teams in the league.

Since the Nuggets have a homecourt advantage in the 2023 Western Conference Finals, the first two games of the series will be played at Ball Arena. Games 3 and 4 will take place at Crypto.com Arena.

Here is a full schedule for the series:

Game 1 : Tuesday, May 16 | 8:30 ET

: Tuesday, May 16 | 8:30 ET Game 2 : Thursday, May 18 | 8:30 ET

: Thursday, May 18 | 8:30 ET Game 3 : Saturday, May 20 | 8:30 ET

: Saturday, May 20 | 8:30 ET Game 4 : Monday, May 22 | 8:30 ET

: Monday, May 22 | 8:30 ET *Game 5 : Wednesday, May 24 | 8:30 ET

: Wednesday, May 24 | 8:30 ET * Game 6 : Friday, May 26 | 8:30 ET

: Friday, May 26 | 8:30 ET *Game 7: Sunday, May 28 | 8:30 ET

Each game will be broadcast on ESPN. Additionally, basketball fans can watch the series on the NBA League Pass.

The Nuggets and Lakers faced each other four times in the regular season, and each team won two games. There is no doubt that the 2023 Western Conference Finals will be very exciting, and basketball fans are in for a treat.

Nikola Jokic and his squad haven't had much success in the postseason. However, considering how dominant they have been this season, it won't be surprising if they advance to the NBA Finals and win it all this year.

