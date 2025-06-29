New Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends Jaylen Brown to Rockets at Alperen Sengun's Expense 

Jaylen Brown's future remains up in the air as the Boston Celtics reset to prepare for a Jayson Tatum-less season. They have already shipped Kristaps Porzingis to the Atlanta Hawks and Jrue Holiday to the Trail Blazers to tip off their offseason. Brown remains a polarizing trade asset. Several teams have reportedly checked on his availability.

While the Celtics continue to deny trade talks involving the former NBA Finals MVP, things can get unpredictable fast in the league. If a Luka Doncic can be traded overnight, it won't surprise many to see Brown get flipped on the market while his value is at an all-time high.

The Houston Rockets could emerge as one of the most intriguing trade partners for the Celtics. They are among the few teams that have valuable assets, including players and draft capital.

The Rockets have done an excellent job with their resource management in the Kevin Durant trade, allowing them an opportunity to make another splash. Brown, alongside Durant, could be among those trades that can elevate the Rockets into a potential favorite to win it all.

Here's a blockbuster proposal that sends Brown to the Rockets.

Blockbuster trade proposal sees Celtics and Rockets swap Jaylen Brown and Alperen Sengun

One of the Boston Celtics' goals in the offseason is to get under the luxury tax, as they are presumably out of contention next season without Jayson Tatum. Another thing they may be considering is the team's long-term future and getting younger around Tatum.

Brown will be 29 in October and 30 before next season begins when Tatum likely returns. While Brown is relatively young and has ended questions around his fit next to the Celtics' franchise player, he still has four years left on his record $304 million extension, which he signed in 2023. He is owed $236.1 million starting next year.

With Jayson Tatum likely to re-sign for record extensions in the future, the Celtics might be handicapped from improving the roster around their star duo because they would occupy the maximum percentage of the team's salary cap. Considering that, the Celtics can engage in trade discussions, especially if they can get another young star in return.

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun could be that player. He fills a void for Boston at center amid speculation of Al Horford and Luke Kornet also leaving the Celtics in free agency. Sengun, 23, will be in the first season of his five-year $185,000,000 max rookie extension in 2025-26.

Here's a trade proposal that sees the Rockets and Celtics swap their secondary stars:

Rockets receive

Jaylen Brown

2026 second-round pick

Celtics receive

Alperen Sengun

Tari Eason

Cam Whitmore

2027 first-round pick

The Celtics receive additional frontcourt depth with Eason and Whitmore, who also help with salary matching. Boston gets the 2027 first-round pick, while Houston lands a 2026 second-round pick. Brown is a better player than Sengun at this point, which helps the Celtics land the better draft capital.

Houston also keeps Jabari Smith Jr., which further validates why they have to part with the 2027 pick.

The Rockets suddenly have a way more experienced roster with Fred VanVleet, Jaylen Brown and Kevin Durant. Steven Adams can slot in as the starting center. The Rockets can configure their center depth in free agency, pursuing candidates like Brook Lopez and Clint Capela.

The two-way balance improves with a defensive tandem of Brown and Amen Thompson, with Adams providing that extra punch on that end from the center spot.

