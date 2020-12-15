New Orleans Pelicans 114-92 Miami Heat: Twitter erupts as Zion Williamson dominates Tyler Herro and co | NBA Preseason 2020-21

The new-look New Orleans Pelicans torched the Miami Heat 114-92 on Monday night. The Pelicans, led by their new coach, Stan Van Gundy, played all five starters in their first preseason game and looked to have things rolling from the start. The Heat, on the other hand, sat multiple starters, including Jimmy Bulter, after coming off the shortest offseason in NBA history.

Zion Williamson led the charge for the New Orleans Pelicans' win with 26 points and 11 rebounds in the first game of his sophomore campaign. The young superstar had help from his teammate Brandon Ingram, who put up an additional 22 points.

Zion looks fit for year two with the New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans v Orlando Magic

Zion Williamson only played 24 games in his rookie season, where he struggled with injuries and was on a minute restriction after having surgery on his torn lateral meniscus. The first-round draft pick no longer has any restrictions and looked fit in tonight's game against the Miami Heat.

Zion Williamson is going to be a problem in his second season 😤 pic.twitter.com/xeoXO58v72 — Pelicans Nation (@PelsNationCP) December 12, 2020

Zion Williamson shares that he’ll enter his 2nd season with “no restrictions”.



LET’S GO. pic.twitter.com/CaxUUi7VqG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 7, 2020

Zion already with 10 points and 6 rebounds in the first quarter.



He’s back. pic.twitter.com/qyHL3n2ePW — Zion O | #SI6HTS (@DukeNBA) December 15, 2020

Zion Williamson lost 25lbs of fat and put on 10lbs of muscle before the Pelicans entered the bubble on July 30th.

looks like he’s kept that weight off during the off-season, much quicker on the court vs. last season. — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) December 15, 2020

Many spectators and analysts were concerned about Zion Williamson's weight last season. His supporters were afraid that with his insane jumping ability and quickness, his extra body weight would be too much on his knees and lead to future injuries.

Half time take aways:@B_Ingram13 is smooth. Also @Zionwilliamson is a monster. I’m nervous for other teams - he gets to the foul line at will. “Over Excited”Turnovers still an issue. Hopefully will outgrow those throughout the season. Overall not bad #WontBowDown — Lyle Swithenbank (@LyleSwithenbank) December 15, 2020

Zion getting the Shaq treatment, all 5 Heat players on the floor got him, still a layup tho 👀 pic.twitter.com/pwfFK3eZnT — FreeDawkins.com (@DawkinsMTA) December 15, 2020

Zion hitting 10/11 from FT with 11 rbs, BI with 6 rbs and assists + 3 steals, only 13 fouls committed by the team (avg 21+ last year), 11 turnovers (averaged over 16 last year)... Not to get ahead myself but the Pels are probably going to win the 'ship this season. #pelicans #WBD — Jack Cassidy (@jackncassidy) December 15, 2020

The New Orleans Pelicans fans are optimistic of what the future holds with a healthy Zion Williamson leading their team. If Zion can stay healthy the whole year, look for him to win the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

Tyler Herro shows why the Miami Heat should not trade him

New Orleans Pelicans v Miami Heat

Earlier this week, James Harden made it clear that the Miami Heat are one of the teams he would be okay with being traded to. Although the Heat would welcome Harden with open arms, they would not agree to trade their young guard, Tyler Herro.

Many NBA fans mocked the Heat for not wanting to trade their young player, but Herro helped build the Heat's argument with his play tonight. Herro finished the game with 17 points and 6 assists.

“And that’s why you don’t trade Tyler Herro for James Harden” pic.twitter.com/JxsN88D3rl — GM Sanchez (@masanchez10) December 11, 2020

Tyler Herro had an amazing NBA Playoffs in the Bubble. His best game was when he went for 37 points in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics.

Is Tyler Herro the favorite for MVP this year? — LuvHeart (@Duro2KOLD) December 15, 2020

#NOPvsMIA Tonight's Box:



➡️ Herro 17 Pts, 6 Asts & 5 Rebs

➡️ Robinson 14 Pts & 2 Rebs

➡️ Nunn 11 Pts, 5 Asts & 3 Rebs

➡️ Strus 11 Pts, 8 Rebs & 4 Asts

➡️ Bam 9 Pts, 8 Asts & 3 Rebs

➡️ Precious 8 Pts, 2 Rebs & 1 Asts pic.twitter.com/P537Q4jrpL — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 15, 2020

With a more competitive Eastern Conference that includes a healthy Brooklyn Nets team and a more energized Milwaukee Bucks side, there is no guarantee that the Miami Heat will have another chance at the NBA title anytime soon. Still, Tyler Herro will be a crucial part of the journey.

